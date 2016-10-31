       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Noranda Income Fund to Host Third Quarter Conference Call on November 11, 2016

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX: NIF.UN) (the "Fund") announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2016 third quarter results on Friday, November 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Eva Carissimi, President and CEO, and Michael Boone, CFO, of the Fund's manager, will host the call. The Fund expects to report its financial results prior to market open on the same day, November 11, 2016.

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation from the Noranda Income Fund website: or click on this link: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8243

The conference ID is 8475670 and you will be prompted to provide your name and company.

The recording will be available until midnight on November 25, 2016.

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NIF.UN". Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the "Processing Facility") located in Salaberry de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation.

Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at .

Contacts:
Michael Boone, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited
Noranda Income Fund's Manager
416-775-1561



More information:
http://www.norandaincomefund.com/



Noranda Income Fund
TORONTO, ONTARIO


