       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Professional Ring Jewelry Factory Championshipringforsale Becomes the Top Seller of Personalized Rings

ID: 503756
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, (October 31, 2016) - Personalized rings are very popular among men and women, and create a personal style and make an individual fashion statement. Championshipringforsale, a professional ring jewelry factory based in Hong Kong, has become the top company to sell personalized rings. Whether high school students, game enthusiasts or military personnel, it has rings for everybody.

The company is into the production of all types of personalized rings, whether NCAA championship rings, World Series championship rings, Stanley cup championship rings, NBA championship rings or Super Bowl championship rings, it has an innovative ring for every type of buyer. For fans that need basketball NBA championship ring, the company is the first resource to check with.

Championshipringforsale uses beautiful stones and precious metals of superior quality in all the championship rings that it creates. The company has ties with some amazing jewelers who are esteemed in the domain, and are able to make innovative rings that are also beautiful in appearance. The rings can be customized with the number and name of customers on the shank.

The rings are made with authentic 925 sterling silver and materials such as white gold or 14k gold plating. Solid 10, 14 or 18-carat real gold is also used. Customers can place orders through the website of the factory, and get their items delivered on time. Championshipringforsale sells all the rings packed inside a wooden ring gift box, which is tailored to match the individual needs of customers.

About Championshipringforsale
Championshipringforsale is a ring jewelry factory that is into the creation of player careers rings, military rings, college rings, high school rings, class rings and sports championship rings. The company comes with fantastic customer service and the promise of superior quality.

For more, please visit http://www.championshipringforsale.com/



Contact:
Championshipringforsale.com
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Phone no: 00852
Email id: service(at)championshipringforsale.com

###



More information:
http://www.championshipringforsale.com/



Keywords (optional):

basketball-nba-championship-ring,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: frankiedyer21
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/31/2016 - 13:04
Language: English
News-ID 503756
Character count: 2231
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Championshipringforsale.com
Stadt: Hong Kong
Telefon: 00852

Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 25

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.183
Registriert Heute: 6
Registriert Gestern: 9
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 246


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z