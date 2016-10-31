Pratt & Whitney Canada receives two prestigious supplier awards from Embraer

Quality of Performance and Excellence of Service Recognized

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FLORIDA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- The quality of Pratt & Whitney Canada's (P&WC) performance and customer support has been recognized with two 2016 Supplier of the Year Awards from Embraer. The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer announced P&WC as the recipient of Best Mechanical System Supplier in Terms of Industrial Performance and Supplier with the Best Technical Support awards. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

The Best Mechanical System Supplier in Terms of Industrial Performance award recognizes P&WC's excellence in all areas relating to support for production deliveries, such as quality and on-time delivery. The Supplier with the Best Technical Support award, meanwhile, was given to P&WC for its overall efforts in supporting the Phenom 100 and Phenom 300 fleets, which are powered by PW617F-E and PW535E engines, respectively. Embraer's annual Supplier of the Year Awards are intended to reward suppliers' achievements in improving the quality and efficiency of the products and services they provide to Embraer and in supporting operators of its aircraft.

"These two awards recognize the dedicated efforts of many P&WC employees from across the organization. It is a proud moment for everyone who supports the Embraer Phenom 100 and 300 programs," said Michael Perodeau, Vice President, Marketing, responsible for Business Aviation. "The awards are a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering industry-leading service and support to all our clients around the world, including Embraer - a key customer with whom we've enjoyed a rewarding relationship with for almost 50 years now."

Part of the PW600 turbofan engine family, the PW617F-E, recently certified, has helped to create a new era of business aviation. It incorporates the latest advanced technologies to deliver an engine that is compact, fuel efficient, clean and very cost effective for the new generation of entry-level jets, such as the Phenom 100. To date, P&WC has delivered 723 PW617F-E engines to Embraer.

The PW535E is the engine of choice for light to mid-size business jets in the fractional jet ownership segment, combining outstanding performance with excellent operating economics. Like the PW617F-E, it is equipped with dual-channel full-authority digital engine control (FADEC), which results in reduced pilot workload and engine monitoring with longer time on wing. Some 790 PW535E engines been delivered for the Phenom 300.

P&WC will be at NBAA BACE 2016 in Orlando, FL from November 1 to November 3. Please join us at booth 3239 to learn more about our cutting-edge engines and customer offerings.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, P&WC is a global leader in aerospace that is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

