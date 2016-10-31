Mobivity Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2016 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), the provider of SmartSuite, an award-winning mobile marketing and customer engagement platform, announced today that the Company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 to review financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2016.

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: (877) 705-6003

Dial in Number for International Callers: (201) 493-6725

Participating on the call will be Mobivity Holding Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Meinerz. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for 2 weeks starting on November 15, 2016 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13647882. The replay will also be available on the Company's website under the investor relations section ().

Mobivity helps brands grow their business by increasing customer frequency, engagement and spend. Mobivity's SmartSuite of products -- including SmartReceipt®, SmartMessenger, and SmartAnalytics -- allows brands to unlock the power of customer, employee, and POS data like never before. This data-driven platform combines the most effective engagement and measurement tools to power a closed-loop marketing solution that drives insights, attributions, and validation -- at scale -- to continually adapt and provide more personalized, relevant, localized and targeted customer communications. Mobivity clients include SUBWAY®, SONIC® Drive-In, Chick-fil-A, and Baskin-Robbins. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans to cross-market its products, including its recently acquired SmartReceipt operations; expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, the application and enforcement of the TCPA amendments in ways not expected; our ability to successfully integrate the SmartReceipt operations and our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2016 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Investor Relations



Robert B. Prag

President

The Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc.

(858) 794-9500



or



Scott Wilfong

President

Alex Partners, LLC

(425) 242-0891





More information:

http://https://mobivity.com



PressRelease by

Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 503762

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Stadt: PHOENIX, AZ





Number of hits: 9



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease