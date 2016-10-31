H2O Innovation will release its financial results for the 2017 first quarter and hold the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

(firmenpresse) - QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- (TSX VENTURE: HEO)(ALTERNEXT: MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX: HEOFF) - H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") announces that it will release its financial results for the 2017 first quarter on Monday, November 14, 2016, at approximately 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The Corporation will also host a conference call the following day, on November 15, 2016, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time), before its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call during which the 2017 first quarter results will be presented. The call will begin with a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer period. A slide presentation will be available on the Corporate Presentations page of the Investors section of the Corporation's website.

Philippe Gervais, Chairman of the Board, and Frederic Dugre, President and Chief Executive Officer, are pleased to invite shareholders and all other interested parties to attend the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the Corporation's headquarters located at 330, rue St-Vallier Est, Suite 340, Quebec City (Quebec), G1K 9C5, Canada. During this meeting, they will review the results of fiscal year ended on June 30, 2016 and also comment the results of the first quarter of fiscal year 2017.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are water and wastewater projects, specialty products & services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control & monitoring systems, and operation & maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Alternext Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Source:

H2O Innovation Inc.





Contact:

Marc Blanchet

+1 418-688-0170





More information:

http://www.h2oinnovation.com/



PressRelease by

H2O Innovation Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 503764

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: H2O Innovation Inc.

Stadt: QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 11



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease