PW617F1-E engine granted Transport Canada type certification to power new Embraer Phenom 100 EV

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) is proud to announce that its PW617F1-E engine received type certification from Transport Canada. The modified PW617F1-E turbofan engine offers more thrust with superior hot-and-high performance for the entry level jet market segment. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. company (NYSE: UTX).

The PW617F1-E engine powers the new Embraer's entry-level Phenom 100 EV launched during the EAA AirVenture Fly-In and Convention in July 2016. An evolution of Embraer's successful Phenom 100 business jet, the Phenom 100 EV is poised to deliver even greater performance and operational capability while preserving its low operating and maintenance costs. It is expected to enter the market in the first half of 2017.

"Our most compact and lightweight turbofan engine family, the PW600 is a benchmark in terms of fuel efficiency and operating economics. With 1,730 pounds of thrust, this modified version of our PW617F1-E engine will deliver more range and a faster time to climb for owner-operators, corporate flight departments and leading fractional providers," noted Michael Perodeau, Vice President, Marketing, responsible for Business Aviation.

Specially designed for point-to-point travel in a new generation of entry-level jets, the PW600 innovative engine family offers outstanding performance. It is built with half the parts of a conventional turbofan, making it easy and fast to maintain. It incorporates the latest technologies to deliver highly fuel efficient power with low carbon emissions. It also comes equipped with dual-channel full-authority digital engine control (FADEC), which translates into reduced pilot workload and engine monitoring with longer time on wing.

P&WC has delivered close to 2,300 PW600 turbofans worldwide which have accumulated nearly 3 million flight hours. Out of those, some 700 engines have been delivered to Embraer to power their successful Phenom 100 jet.

Long-Standing Customer Relationship with Embraer

Embraer has been a key customer for P&WC since its founding in 1969. "We are proud to have worked with Embraer for more than 47 years and more recently in supporting the development of the most recent version of the popular Phenom 100," remarked Perodeau. P&WC also powers over 350 Embraer Phenom 300 aircraft with its successful PW535E turbofan, with low fuel consumption, attractive operating economics and environmental friendliness. What's more, the quality of P&WC's performance and customer support has been recently recognized with two Supplier of the Year Awards from Embraer: Best Mechanical System Supplier in Terms of Industrial Performance and Supplier with the Best Technical Support.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, P&WC is a global leader in aerospace that is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

