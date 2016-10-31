iPass Targets Growing MVNO Market with Mobilise Consulting Partnership

Partnership to promote the benefits of global Wi-Fi to MVNOs

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD SHORES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- (NASDAQ: IPAS), the leading provider of global mobile connectivity, today announced a partnership with Mobilise Consulting, a global leader in providing consultancy, software and managed services to the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market. The partnership with Mobilise provides iPass with a new strategic route into the rapidly growing global MVNO market, which is expected to exceed $75.5 billion by 2023. Mobilise will provide MVNOs with a managed, unlimited global Wi-Fi service based on the iPass SmartConnect Software Development Kit (SDK) solution.

Mobilise provides mobility solutions, including software and end-to-end consultancy services to companies within, or looking to enter, the telecommunications industry. Specialising in the MVNO market, Mobilise provides solutions tailored to deliver cost savings and incremental profits for its MVNO clients. This partnership with iPass allows Mobilise, via its Mobilise Hotspot solution, to deliver an end-to-end Wi-Fi proposition to MVNOs, including network integration, app development, proposition consulting and managed services. The iPass SmartConnect SDK, a key component of the iPass Developer Program, enables MVNOs to develop their own Wi-Fi solutions and offer their subscribers simple, secure unlimited access to millions of hotspots in airports, hotels, airplanes, train stations, convention centres, outdoor venues, and public spaces in more than 120 countries across the globe. Embedding global Wi-Fi connectivity in their own Wi-Fi solutions allows MVNOs to differentiate their services within a crowded market, increasing revenue and reducing customer churn, whether as a core service for all subscribers or as an additional value proposition.

"MVNOs have a tremendous opportunity to differentiate their services by offering global unlimited Wi-Fi services to their subscribers," said Hamish White, Mobilise founder and CEO. "In such a competitive market, in which MVNOs often have limited resources to develop their own applications and services, Mobilise can provide a completely managed solution with a customized user experience. Wi-Fi first is a high priority initiative for many MVNOs in today's market, and unlimited, global Wi-Fi access via Mobilise Hotspot and iPass represents a unique value proposition for MVNOs, so we are delighted to be working with iPass to make this possible."

"Mobilise has a proven track record of launching and providing managed services to MVNO customers across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Their expertise in this segment is unrivalled," said Patricia Hume, chief commercial officer at iPass. "This partnership is a really exciting opportunity for iPass to further expand into the MVNO space. Wi-Fi is the preferred connectivity method for most business and consumer applications, so MVNOs need to be able to meet the connectivity demands of their subscribers. With iPass, users can enjoy access to high-quality Wi-Fi via the most reliable and secure connection available."

To learn more about iPass and Mobilise Consulting, attend their joint session at the on 1-2 November 2016, at the Radisson Blu Portman, London.

Mobilise Consulting is an established consulting and software company that provides mobility solutions for communication service providers globally, with proven expertise launching & developing solutions for MVNOs. With offices in the UK, Spain and development teams in Europe and Asia, Mobilise provides clients with support across the full mobile services lifecycle, including strategy consulting, products and services development, solutions design, project management, software development and operational support services. Mobilise's MVNO clients include the likes of Carphone Warehouse, Freedompop, and UPC.

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) is the leading provider of global mobile connectivity, offering simple, secure, always-on Wi-Fi access on any mobile device. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the iPass cloud-based service keeps its customers connected by providing unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity on unlimited devices. iPass is the world's largest Wi-Fi network, with more than 57 million hotspots in more than 120 countries, at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and more. Using patented technology, the iPass SmartConnect platform takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi, automatically connecting customers to the best hotspot for their needs. Customers simply download the iPass app to experience unlimited, everywhere, and invisible Wi-Fi.

iPass® is a registered trademark of iPass Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

