(firmenpresse) - BEIJING, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- (NASDAQ: ATAI), a leading provider of advanced testing technologies and testing-related services in China, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2016, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, November 9, 2016. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 10, 2016.
U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 888 419.5570
International (Toll): +1 617 896.9871
Toll-Free Local Access
China: (800) 990 1344 (400) 881 1630
Hong Kong: (800) 96 3844 3002 1672
Participant Passcode: 815 050 21
The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at , or click the following link: .
The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ATA's website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ATA's website ().
ATA is a leading provider of advanced testing technologies in China. The Company offers comprehensive services for the creation and delivery of assessments based on its proprietary testing technologies and test delivery platform. ATA's testing technologies are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including information technology services, banking, teaching, asset management, insurance, and accounting. As of June 30, 2016, ATA's test center network comprised 3,080 authorized test centers located throughout China. The Company believes that it has the largest test center network of any commercial testing service provider in China.
ATA has delivered more than 78.9 million billable tests since ATA started operations in 1999. For more information, please visit ATA's website at .
