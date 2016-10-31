AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Order for $125,000

Company Provides SEC Audit Update

(firmenpresse) - CHICO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- (OTC PINK: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, logging and mining companies, has received a $125,000 order for loaded container handlers. The order will ship to a customer in Mexico.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "Business in the fourth quarter has picked up after a seasonally slow third quarter. We do have a nice pipeline of potential business and expect ending the year with a strong fourth quarter. We will be providing an update during our third quarter conference call scheduled November 15."

CFO Tracie Hannick added, "Not only do we expect reporting another strong year, but we are looking forward being a fully reporting company by the end of March 2017. We have just received the two-year from our auditors, Anton & Chia, for comment. We will be reviewing the document and getting back with any questions or information required within two weeks. At that point, the signed audit document is provided to our attorneys, , for preparation of the Form 10. This preparation generally takes 30 days and is reviewed by our management team before being sent to the SEC. The review is, on average, a 90-day process."

Information pertaining to the November 15, 2016, third-quarter conference call will be disseminated later this week.

AmeraMex International, a TRACE certified company, sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within four industries: construction (light and infrastructure), shipping logistics, mining and commercial farming. AmeraMex has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service and a customer base in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. AmeraMex inventories top-of-the-line equipment from manufacturers such as Taylor Machine Works Inc., Terex Heavy Equipment, Barko Hydraulics, Menzi Muck AG and Genie. For more information, visit the AmeraMex website, or .

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

