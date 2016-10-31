Zenosense, Inc. MIDS Cardiac Bench Reader Development

(firmenpresse) - VALENCIA, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Zenosense, Inc. (OTCQB: ZENO) ("Zenosense", the "Company"), a healthcare technology company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of MIDS Cardiac, a Point of Care ("POC") handheld device for the early detection of certain cardiac event biomarkers to significantly accelerate the triage, diagnosis, treatment and disposition of patients reporting chest pain and with suspected acute myocardial infarction ("heart attack"), here provides an update on the bench reader development.

MIDS Medical Limited ("MML"), our 40% joint venture based at Sci-Tech, Daresbury, UK has provided the Company with a report on progress of the development of MIDS Cardiac, the first development of MIDS, a POC technology intended to deliver medical laboratory analyser accuracy in a hand held device around the size of a smartphone. The patented MIDS technology works by detecting the magnetic signature of magnetic immunoassay nanoparticles, rather than most conventional technologies which typically optically detect a colorimetric signal, often photo luminescent, from those particles. MML and the Company believe that the MIDS nano magnetic detection system can be applied to a wide range of diagnostic immunoassay tests. This is expected to deliver far higher levels of sensitivity and accuracy at the POC, with the added advantages of a fully automated test from a small finger prick blood sample.

MIDS Cardiac is aimed, in the first instance, at POC high sensitivity ("HS") troponin tests to diagnose heart attack at an early stage, or the absence of that event. Phase 1 of the MIDS Cardiac development is intended to produce a bench reader system to prove the principle of detection and to enable the development of a "lab-on-chip" test strip. MML reports that electronics design of the first iteration of the bench reader is complete, and that a printed circuit board to that design has been produced and populated with the testing components. This includes highly sensitive "Hall Effect" sensors, a magnetic field induction system and the amplification and noise reduction elements, necessary to detect the nano magnetic signatures of the target assay particles.

Initial testing is expected to commence shortly. The results are expected to inform MML as to the design of a second iteration bench reader which is intended to refine the electronics, sensor positioning and physical magnetic systems prior to a more extensive phase of testing.

Zenosense Inc.'s primary focus, through our joint venture ownership in MIDS Medical Ltd., is the development of a cost-effective, hand-held Point of Care rapid cardiac diagnostic device, MIDS Cardiac, and is also the holder of an exclusive global license agreement to develop and market effective medical devices for use in hospitals and primary healthcare settings targeting the early detection of both deadly bacteria and certain cancers in the exhaled breath of patients.

To find out more about Zenosense (OTCQB: ZENO), visit our website at .

Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors that may or may not be foreseeable or within the reasonable control of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks and other factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in filings of the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 filed on filed on May 23, 2016, and in Company reports filed subsequently thereto. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any obligations or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Respective statements concerning the development of both MIDS Cardiac and other devices under development have been made based on information obtained from MIDS Medical Ltd. and / or Zenon Biosystem, which the Company believes to be accurate, but have not been independently verified.

Zenosense, Inc.



Email:

Tel: +34 960 454 202

Web:

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 503803

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Zenosense, Inc.

Stadt: VALENCIA, SPAIN





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease