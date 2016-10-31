Apcera Founder and CEO to Participate in Machine Learning Panel Discussion at AI World Conference and Expo in San Francisco

Derek Collison to Present on Advances of Machine Learning With Industry Experts from Microsoft, Schlumberger, and AI Labs

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- , the leader in enterprise container management, today announced that its founder and CEO, Derek Collison, will present at, taking place November 7-9, 2016, in San Francisco. Collison will participate in a panel discussion alongside other industry experts from Microsoft, Schlumberger, and AI Labs on 'Advances of Machine Learning.'

Collison is a sought after speaker and collaborator. He holds more than 20 software patents and is a recognized leader in distributed systems design and architecture, as well as emerging cloud platforms. He has a passion for artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT.

Moderator: Clint Wheelock, Managing Director, Tractica

Panelists: Derek Collison, Founder/CEO Apcera; Neil Eklund, Chief Data Scientist, Schlumberger; Jennifer Marsman, Developer Evangelist, Microsoft; Samir Vasavada, CEO, AI Labs

Wednesday, November 8, 2016 at 2:15 pm PST

Parc 55, 55 Cyril Magnin St., San Francisco, CA

Advances in machine learning, deep learning and neural networks are transforming data management and decision making in almost every industry sector from retail to security and healthcare. These experts will discuss real world implementation challenges.

is the market leading enterprise-grade container management platform -- driven by security and policy -- that gives IT leaders the confidence and control to drive innovation and go faster, securely. Apcera is unique in that it allows for not just the containerization of cloud-native applications, but legacy Linux-based, x86 applications as well. By embracing a range of enterprise applications, Apcera is the only true enterprise-grade container management platform on the market today.

To schedule one-on-one meetings with Apcera representatives at the event, send email to . Follow the company on Twitter at .

. CEO & Founder to participate in #machinelearning panel discussion at

Apcera is the market leading enterprise-grade container management platform, driven by security and policy, that gives IT leaders the confidence and control to drive innovation and move faster, securely. Built for cloud-native as well as legacy applications, Apcera lets IT teams containerize, deploy, orchestrate and govern a vast range of workloads across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Fully integrated and completely turnkey, only Apcera offers industry-leading agility and time-to-value without sacrificing security or control.

Apcera enables key enterprise use cases including deploying Docker in production securely and at scale, legacy application modernization and hybrid cloud mobility. Global 2000 companies use Apcera to lower CapEx and OpEx, improve time to market and reduce risk.

Apcera is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit , read the company's blog or follow on Twitter: .

