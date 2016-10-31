New Value Added Features in WPS Office for Android Augment Free Version of the Mobile Software with 125+ Templates and Advanced PDF Functionality

Subscription Offering Removes Ads and Provides a PDF-to-Word Conversion Tool for More Efficient Computing

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- , a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices, today announced new added value features for WPS Office for Android, offering Android users premium services for the first time. The new features include an increased number of fonts and premium templates for purchase, while a new subscription service removes advertising and allows users to convert PDF documents to Word and add signatures to PDF documents for a more efficient and enriched computing experience.

WPS Office for Android is part of the WPS Office Suite -- a full office productivity suite with Writer, Presentation, Spreadsheets and a PDF reader -- available for Windows and Linux PCs, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices. WPS Office has 550 million mobile installs and 100 million MAUs (monthly active users) on Android.

The new added value features for the Android version, which is currently free with sponsored access, include:

1) Essential includes 15 font styles and premium includes 35 font styles (all additional font styles are compatible with Microsoft Office).

2) Premium templates can be acquired after purchasing WPS Credits in app; currently 125 templates available.

3) Monthly ($0.99/month*) and annual ($9.99/year*) subscription services remove advertising and enable users to convert PDF documents to Word docs and add signatures to PDF documents.

* Current discounted price available until 11/30.

"Android users will continue to have free access to the full scope of WPS Office and its capabilities with Sponsored Access (ads)," said Cole Armstrong, global marketing director. "We're excited to augment this free access version with new services that further enrich the customer's computing experience with more fonts and templates, and advanced functionality with PDF documents."

WPS Office for Android has earned multiple awards and recognitions, including Google Play Top App of 2015, Google Play Editors Choice, Google Play Top Developer, and more than one million reviews on Google Play.

Palo Alto-based WPS Office Software is a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices. With more than 1.2 billion installs, WPS Office is a high performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft® Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word. The WPS Office suite is available for and as well as and . WPS Office Software is a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, China's leading Internet services and software company.

