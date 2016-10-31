Good Sam Enterprises Acquires Five Leading Consumer Tradeshows from Odyssey Management

(firmenpresse) - LINCOLNSHIRE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World"), which owns and operates over 25 recreation-focused consumer shows throughout the United States through its Good Sam Enterprises media and events division, announced it has acquired five consumer shows dedicated to the outdoor enthusiasts from Odyssey Management, an Ohio marketer and consumer show organizer of RV, Boat, and Sport Shows. The acquired shows are in the Dayton, OH, Milwaukee, WI, Knoxville, TN, Columbus, OH and Chattanooga, TN markets.

Good Sam's media and events divisions is the largest single producer of outdoor shows and this acquisition will bolster Good Sam's marketing segments and expand its current portfolio of shows into new markets.

"This acquisition, when fully integrated by our highly experienced management team, further positions Good Sam as the leading producer of trade shows and related media serving the nation's vibrant outdoor and RV sector," said Good Sam and Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis. "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to strategically incorporate these events into our highly successful operating platform."

Odyssey has been very successful producing mid-size events in OH, TN & WI and has been running events for over 15 years while steadily growing its portfolio of shows.

Lemonis added, "We will continue to look closely at other acquisitions or development of new shows in unserved or underserved markets and leverage the talent of our highly experienced management team."

Rob Lynch, the owner of Odyssey Management, has joined Good Sam as VP and GM of its media and events division, bringing 30 years of experience to its already highly experienced management team, and should be instrumental to the continued growth and expansion into new markets as the leading outdoor show promoter and producer in the country.

"This acquisition will provide the opportunities that Odyssey did not have access to as an independent promoter, and I look forward to the continued growth of this division with a team that has unmatched vision and resources," said Lynch.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is the only provider of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle ("RV") enthusiasts. Through its two iconic brands, Camping World and Good Sam, the company offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance along with more than 10,000 products and services through its retail locations and membership clubs. Good Sam branded offerings provide the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources while the Camping World brand operates the largest national network of RV-centric retail locations in the United States through 120 retail locations in 36 states and an e-commerce platform. With both brands founded in 1966, product and service offerings are based on 50 years of experience and customer feedback from RV enthusiasts.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

