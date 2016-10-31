Solegear Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended August 31, 2016

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Solegear") (TSX VENTURE: SGB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended August 31, 2016.

Solegear reports revenues of $553,482 and $991,149 for the three and six months ended August 31, 2016 compared to revenues of $nil and $5,344 for the three and six months ended August 31, 2015 respectively. The Company reports a net and comprehensive loss of $831,456 and $1,494,641 for the three and six months ended August 31, 2016 compared to a net and comprehensive loss of $1,013,913 and $2,288,825 for the three and six months ended August 31, 2015 respectively.

The Company had cash reserves of $604,916 at August 31, 2016 and has received $106,585 in new loans under the WINN program from Western Economic Diversification Canada since quarter end.

In the most recently completed quarter, the Company:

"Solegear's approach to building strong strategic partnerships and alliances to create scale continues to drive momentum in both awareness and customer adoption of bioplastics across our target market verticals," said Paul Antoniadis CEO of Solegear. "This strategic focus, along with our team's commitment to commercial traction and cost controls, continues to strengthen Solegear's position as an emerging leader in the bioplastics industry."

About Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc.

Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SGB) is an innovator in the field of next generation bioplastics made from annually renewable plant-based sources. Committed to the principles of Green Chemistry, Solegear is driven by its mission to create healthier, safer and stronger communities by fundamentally changing the way plastics are made.

Solegear's proprietary bioplastic formulations are designed to meet today's social and corporate requirements to lower carbon emissions, reduce waste and remove toxicity typically associated with traditional petroleum-based plastics. Together with its partners, Solegear custom engineers, produces and distributes its high-performance bioplastics as resin, sheets and finished goods with some of the highest percentages of renewable, plant-based materials currently available in the industry.

Comments on this PressRelease