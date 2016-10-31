Metalogix Concludes Microsoft Ignite Decoded Roundtable Series, to Discuss: Living with Office 365 Day to Day

November Will Also See Metalogix Showcasing Content Collaboration Management Solutions at European SharePoint Conference, Vienna, Austria

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- , the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms, today announced its November line-up of webinars and tradeshow events, which includes the concluding "Microsoft Ignite Decoded" Microsoft MVP live roundtable discussion, as well as a showcasing of its solutions at one of the world's premier SharePoint events, the European SharePoint Conference (Vienna, Austria).

Meet and/or speak with Metalogix during the following events in November:

Adam Levithan, Metalogix

Daniel Cohen-Dumani, Portal Solutions

Kirk Liemohn, ThreeWill

Oliver Wirkus, SoftLanding

Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

There is little doubt that Office 365 as a collaboration platform goes from strength to strength. The move into the cloud is in full swing. The first challenge that most face is getting into the cloud in the first place. But once there, what do organizations need to know to keep things running smoothly? In this session our panel of experts will discuss the advancements that Microsoft has made to improve both user and administrator experiences. The discussion will include:

New and improved highlights for end users

The continued evolution of the Admin Center

Common surprises and how to avoid them

Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Many have heard the joke that the best organized, most secure, simplest to administer collaboration environment is... the one without users. The reality is that when users start collaborating -- things can get out of hand. Users test the limits by filling their OneDrives, dropping piles of documents into SharePoint or blanket spamming the entire organization with share documents notices. There are no limits to what users can break. Join longtime Microsoft collaboration veteran Steve Marsh, Director of Product Marketing, Metalogix, for a bit of end user therapy as he discusses recent Office 365 and OneDrive improvements, plus tips to decrease chaos while increasing the productivity of both users and IT pros. This webinar will cover:

Recent Office 365 Admin Center improvements

What's new and what's coming in OneDrive

Feedback from the field on things to look out for

Tips and tools to help Office 365 administrators

Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

SharePoint administrators building a migration plan, as well as IT managers hiring a consultant, face immense pressure for the initiative to satisfy all stakeholders, and not run into any unplanned technical errors. Those that have faced this battle and won, have learned that in order to successfully structure a migration there must be a balance between the change management approach and the technical architecture of the project. During this webinar, Metalogix's Adam Levithan, Director of Product Management and Microsoft MVP, will discuss:

The two proven approaches to migration: cutover vs. gradual

The three of the most common migration architectures: lift and shift, multi-prong, and distributed

The most common variables that will lead to migration failure

November 14-17, 2016

Austria Center Vienna (Vienna, Austria)



Booths 9 & 10

If you want to deepen your SharePoint or Office 365 expertise and to learn how to leverage Microsoft Office 365 for your business, then ESPC16 is the where you need to be in 2016. Come and join the SharePoint and Office 365 community in Vienna to gain unique and relevant insights, ideas and connections. With 8 in-depth pre-conference tutorials and more than 100 sessions from the best worldwide experts; it's easy to see why up to 2,000 IT enthusiasts will be in attendance at Europe's largest Office 365 and SharePoint conference.

Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Government agencies are being asked to deploy and adopt collaboration platforms such as Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365 faster than ever to further empower citizens, increase employee productivity and attain quicker returns on those investments. Success means less support for the IT team, increased citizen engagement and leaps in employee productivity. Failure can mean a loss of public confidence, increased external oversight and a variety of other potential technical or legislative ramifications. Increasing the odds of success is about understanding what you're migrating, knowledge about where you're migrating to, insight into what the future benefits will be and experience in knowing how to manage or prevent technical errors. Attendees of this webinar will learn:

The two proven approaches to migration: cutover vs. gradual

The three of the most common migration architectures: lift and shift, multi-prong, and distributed

The most common variables that will lead to migration failure

.(at)Microsoft Ignite Decoded -- don't miss it

the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms. Over 20,000 clients trust Metalogix to optimize the availability, performance, and security of their content across the collaboration lifecycle. For more information, please visit us at or call us at +1 202.609.9100.

Metalogix is a registered trademark of Metalogix, Inc. All other brand and product names may be the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

