Purepoint Uranium Hosts Webinar on Saskatchewan's Patterson Uranium District

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a public presentation to discuss the history, recent findings and future potential of the Patterson Lake Structural Corridor in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin - host to an emerging world class uranium district.

Utilizing results from all publically available data and dismissing arbitrary claim lines, the Company's objective is to knit together a single data set producing a consistent, macro interpretation of the Patterson Lake Structural Corridor and better understand the relationships between the discoveries of the past few years and the potential for more.

What: Webinar on the Patterson Uranium District

When: Thursday November 3, 2016 at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT

Spots are limited. Interested parties should register as soon as possible.

About Patterson Uranium District

The Patterson Uranium District is located on the south western edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin, home to the world's richest uranium deposits. Since 2012, eight related deposits and showings have been discovered along the Patterson Lake Structural Corridor including:

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. is focused on the precision exploration of its seven projects in the Canadian Athabasca Basin. Purepoint proudly maintains project ventures in the Basin with two of the largest uranium producers in the world, Cameco Corporation and AREVA Resources Canada Inc. Established in the Athabasca Basin well before the initial resurgence in uranium earlier last decade, Purepoint is actively advancing a large portfolio of multiple drill targets in the world's richest uranium region.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release and the presentation.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

