New Colombia Resources' Medical Marijuana Joint Venture, Sannabis' Products, Patients, and Growers Featured in One-Hour Nationally Televised Documentary

Company completes accounting to file their latest Form 10K with the SEC

(firmenpresse) - MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- New Colombia Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK: NEWC) ("New Colombia or the Company"), a U.S. listed Colombian company with natural resource assets in Colombia, is pleased to announce a nationally televised documentary showcasing their patients, products, laboratory, and growers is posted on YouTube. To view the documentary visit

The one-hour documentary titled "Marijuana, From the Damned to the Blessed" focuses on marijuana's rise in Colombia from a controversial drug to a real medicine. The documentary interviews medical marijuana patients using Sannabis' products discussing how it's changed their lives, improving their quality of life. It interviews parents of children with epilepsy, among others, that had to make a tough decision of whether or not to use medical marijuana. Parents interviewed all believe they made the right choice with the remarkable improvement of their children. Sannabis products have been successfully treating children with Epilepsy since 2014.

New Colombia Resources is meeting with Advanced Imaging Partners this week to finalize the joint venture that will apply for an Orphan Drug Designation with the FDA in the very near future, more details to follow.

The documentary interviews Sannabis as the supplier of these medicines to needy patients. Minute 32 films Sannabis officials picking up the reporters in Cali and driving them to Caloto, Cauca where they operate to show marijuana fields and interview indigenous growers. The Cauca Department grows 50% of the illegal marijuana in Colombia; this region was adversely affected by Colombia's guerilla warfare and now enjoys unprecedented peace. Sannabis operates on an Indian reservation offering them a legal livelihood they have embraced with open arms. Cauca's Governor, Oscar Campo, and the national government are all in favor of this state's medical marijuana ambitions. Earlier this year the Ministers of Health and Justice visited the region to show their support for the World's first Medical Marijuana Co-Op. This news segments shows the Ministers admiring Sannabis products,

"In April we announced that we hosted the mayors of Cauca's municipalities at our laboratory and grow operations to show them how we operate and discuss the formation of a Co-Op; a few months later the Ministers visited the region to launch the Co-Op that will benefit many. It's great to see a project to fruition," stated John Campo, President of New Colombia Resources, Inc. The Co-Op received international media coverage; to see an independent article, visit

Sannabis has received many inquiries from international buyers and will make announcements accordingly.

New Colombia Resources also announces their accounting firm has completed their work and handed their work product to the Company auditor, MaloneBailey, . The Company will be pleased to file an audited 10K to continue to provide transparency to investors.

To view or purchase cannabis based products from the Company's medical marijuana joint venture in Colombia, Sannabis, visit . Follow Sannabis on Facebook for photos and testimonials at

New Colombia Resources, Inc. is focused on the acquisition and development of high-quality metallurgical coal properties and other available resources in the Republic of Colombia. They expect to have several revenues producing businesses including; metallurgical coal mining and rock quarry aggregates for domestic Colombian highway and railroad building projects, and medical marijuana products. The Company owns 100% of La Tabaquera metallurgical coal mine in Colombia with an estimated 15- 17 million tonnes of reserves. They have another pending acquisition for 390 ha and a solicitation contract for 184 ha metallurgical coal concession. New Colombia Resources holds a significant position in Sannabis SAS which legally produces medical marijuana products in the Republic of Colombia, visit . For more information on the Company visit .

Forward Looking Statements; This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing works such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include financing, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations. New Colombia Resources, Inc. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

New Colombia Resources, Inc.



John Campo

President/Chairman

(1)-410-236-8200 USA

(57) 318-657-0918 Colombia

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 13:32

Language: English

News-ID 503815

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: New Colombia Resources, Inc.??

Stadt: MIAMI, FL





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease