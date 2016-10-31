CDIF New Financial Update

(firmenpresse) - FT. LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- (OTC PINK: CDIF) (a Public Holding Company) today announced the filing of its 2015 K. The Company plans on filing its 2016 Q's within the next two weeks to get current and back to OTCQB reporting status.

In the last three months the Company has filed 3 Qs and 2 Ks demonstrating its obligation and commitment to our shareholders. As reported earlier the reason for our delayed filings was due to obtaining new acquisitions which require a two year audit by the SEC Rule 10B-17.

"We want to acknowledge within a few days we will be back in good standings and once again apologize for our delayed filings. We realize how important it is to keep you accurately informed in a timely manner about Cardiff's financial information and growth and now have instituted the systems procedures and controls moving forward with new acquisitions to eliminate this transitory issue," stated Alex Cunningham, President/CEO. "As we continue to grow, our primary goals remain the same; experienced great management in place, value, revenue growth, asset acquisition, debt elimination, and liquidity."

About CDIF: CARDIFF INTERNATIONAL INC. is a public holding company that provides closely held, smaller middle market companies with both an equity capitalization strategy, and, an equity exit or liquidity strategy. Cardiff targets acquisitions with great management in place. These income producing niche companies have solid operating histories, often high growth potential, and tangible assets designed to mitigate investor risk. Our goal is to provide a new form of governance enabling businesses to take advantage of the power of a public company without losing autonomous management control. Cardiff provides management expertise and operational synergies as part of a public company platform where select subsidiary companies may raise money through equity investment as opposed to debt financing, in a lower risk environment that protects their investors.

