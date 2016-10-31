Harte Hanks Announces 3rd Quarter 2016 Financial Results Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - SAN ANTONIO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- (NYSE: HHS), a leader in customer relationships, experiences and interaction-led marketing, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Karen Puckett, will host a call to discuss the company's third quarter financial results and related earnings release with analysts on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is (888) 240-9352 for domestic callers and +1 (913) 312-1462 for international callers, conference ID 8036575.

To access an audio webcast, please use the link available in the Investors section of the Harte Hanks website. An audio replay will be available shortly after the call through December 3, 2016 at (877) 870-5176, conference ID 8036575. The replay also will be available in the Investors section of the Harte Hanks website.

Harte Hanks is a global marketing services firm specializing in multi-channel marketing solutions that connect our clients with their customers in powerful ways. Experts in defining, executing and optimizing the customer journey, Harte Hanks offers end-to-end marketing services including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center. From visionary thinking to tactical execution, Harte Hanks delivers smarter customer interactions for some of the world's leading brands. Harte Hanks 5000+ employees are located in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, visit Harte Hanks at , call 800-456-9748, email us at . Follow us on Twitter (at)hartehanks or Facebook at .





