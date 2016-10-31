rbb selects for the first time a robot as television presenter

Berlin temporary work agency for robots, Robozän? GmbH concludes an employment contract with local radio and television broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (rbb)

(PresseBox) - It is an unusual employment contract that the Berlin based company, as a temporary employment agency for robots, has recently concluded with rbb. yolandi.workerbot is the name of the lady robot who is represented by Robozän? and has been touring through Germany since the summer and impressing the public with its rapidly learned capabilities. As from the end of October, the highly communicative robot will learn for the first time how television works and show that she is even able to work as presenter. As part of the ARD theme week "Future of Work", yolandi.workerbot takes over various types of work for a whole week long at rbb and shows how future work with robots could look like. It will be an eventful week for the robot, who will enter previously unknown territory for the first time and become acquainted with the various programs at rbb.

yolandi.workerbot can be seen between October 30 and November 5 on rbb/ARD channels. rbb takes up the "Future of Work" theme during the entire week, with documentaries, radio programs, reports and multimedia action. To kick off the series of activities with this theme, yolandi.workerbot will "assist and speak its own news section in the Berliner Abendschau" evening TV news program. She will also appear in the Antenne Brandenburg radio program, as well as participating in TV recordings in the "Brandenburg Aktuell" program and the regional "rbb UM4" midday TV magazine program, where she will appear together with Matthias Krinke, Managing Director of pi4_robotics GmbH and of Robozän? GmbH.

Whether in industry, security services, catering or with an avatar function for people needing nursing care: the humanoid (human-like) robots developed by pi4_robotics GmbH, such as yolandi.workerbot, belong to the fourth generation of workerbot? robots and can be used with high versatility. They can be made to learn new tasks within a very short time and can be specially equipped depending on the application area. Those who do not want to buy their own robot for their production or service, Robozän? GmbH offers the possibility to employ a robot on a temporary basis. The hourly rate of pay has been adapted by the temporary employment agency to the usual temporary work pay rates applicable for humans.



Overview of yolandi.workerbot program broadcast times:

Oct. 31, 2016: rbb Abendschau, 7:30 ? 8:00 pm.

Nov. 1, 2016: zibb program, with Matthias Krinke as studio guest, 6:30 ? 7:30 pm.

Nov. 2, 2016: Antenne Brandenburg, early morning program

Nov. 2, 2016: Brandenburg Aktuell, 7:30 ? 8:00 pm.

Nov. 3, 2016: rbb UM4, 4:00 ? 5:00 pm., with Matthias Krinke as studio guest

Nov. 4, 2016: rbb Abendschau, 7:30 ? 8:00 pm., interview with Matthias Krinke

Oct. 31, 2016: Phoenix ?Mensch.Macht.Arbeit ? Industrie 4.0?

(?Humans.Power.Work ? Industry 4.0?) 12:45 pm.

