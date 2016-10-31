Stripe enters Asia with its official launch in Singapore

In a sign that global e-commerce is really starting to grow at a rate that most people couldnt have possibly predicted even just a handful of years ago, one of the biggest electronic payment platforms in the United States

Stripe, one of the worlds most reputable electronic payment processors and the number one choice for processing payments by the overwhelming majority of small and one man the e-commerce shops around the world today, has just now opened up their services to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan after they had launched in Australia earlier in the year.



Launched in 2011, Stripe  led by major investors like Sequoia Capital, Elon Musk, and Peter Theil  has already become a company valued at more than $5 billion and is really starting to spike interest around the world thanks to its simplicity and ease of use.



Perhaps the most simple and straightforward online payment processing platform available today, Stripe is winning clients by making this technology  payment processing technology  just as easy to use as email.



Creating an account with Stripe couldnt be any easier and takes all of five minutes and occurs entirely online. Immediately after creating an account with Stripe clients are going to be able to set up all of their payment parameters, attach their Stripe account to all of their e-commerce shops, and begin accepting payments from a variety of different sources (including all major credit cards) without any headache or hassle whatsoever.



It really doesnt get any better (or easier) then that!



Combine all of that with industry-leading reporting and analytics, a whole host of the API connectivity options, and perhaps the most flexible yet secure the electronic payment processing led for ever conceived of and youre looking at a tremendous success right here.





However the rollout in Southeast Asia to the little bit longer than expected, and thats because there are a number of competing services out there in operation that Stripe is going to have to go head to head against.



Thankfully though, two thirds of all major venture capital companies and small business startups in Singapore are already taking advantage of Stripe, even though they have been having to do so by using nontraditional workarounds to create the account elsewhere and redirect the funds through to a Singapore bank account.



With new native support for Singapore companies, the two thirds number is expected to grow considerably, and Stripe is all the buzz around tech centric companies and startups in the area.



Its not at all impossible to imagine Stripe gaining complete market dominance when it comes to electric payment processing in Asia, and a lot of that is all going to stem from the amazing work that they are already doing for companies in Singapore.



If you havent already taken the opportunity to dive right into everything that Stripe has to offer, now is the time to check it out!



