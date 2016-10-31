Solera Health and Blood Centers of America Align To Deliver National Diabetes Prevention Program to Patients at the Hyper-Local Level

Phased Roll-Out Launching in California to Eventually Span 350+ Locations Nationwide

(firmenpresse) - WEST WARWICK, RI and PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- (BCA) and , an integrator of chronic disease prevention and management solutions, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership to address the type 2 diabetes epidemic by implementing diabetes prevention and management programs to reach individuals across the diverse landscape of BCA's service area. Under the terms of the agreement, BCA and its members will join Solera's integrated network of partners who are working towards preventing and managing chronic disease.

BCA's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) was built with the goal of engaging their community population to get more involved in their health and to take the necessary steps to make healthy lifestyle changes to maintain or improve their health. The chronic disease prevention initiative, which is expected to initially launch in BCA blood centers located in California, and then expand to its network of 300+ fixed site locations across the country.

"BCA and its members are extremely pleased to be the exclusive blood center partner of Solera Health as we offer the National DPP by leveraging our organization's footprint, mobility, and our long standing trust in the communities we serve," said Bill Block, President/CEO Blood Centers of America.

"Our blood centers are excited to have this new way to improve healthcare for our donors, sponsors, volunteers and others who have long trusted us as partners in improving lives and well-being through blood transfusion and other essential services," said Dr. John Armitage, Chairman of Blood Centers of America.

As a leader in chronic disease prevention and management, Solera serves as an integrator that securely connects patients, payers, and physicians to a network of hyper-local community organizations and digital therapeutics platforms to help patients maintain or improve their health between doctor visits. In its role, Solera helps consolidate highly fragmented programs and services into one integrated network, allowing health plans and medical providers to increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. In addition, the company uses its proprietary analytics model to proactively identify the "best fit" program provider based on each individual's unique needs and preferences. This approach has proven to have a significant impact on improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. Through this alliance with BCA, Solera is empowering at-risk patients and consumers with even greater choice when it comes to selecting the best chronic disease prevention or management program that fits how and where they live, work, and play.

"The relationship between BCA members and their 4.5 million annual donors is unique as it is based upon a strong community connection and a mutual dedication to improving individual health at the local level," said Brenda Schmidt, CEO of Solera Health. "We are looking forward to partnering with this esteemed organization to engage and serve members of their neighborhood and expand the DPP and diabetes management access, availability and exposure at their local blood centers across the country."

Blood Centers of America (BCA) is a member-owned cooperative comprised of not for profit independent blood centers geographically dispersed throughout North America across approximately 350 fixed sites. Our members collect over 6 million blood components which represents nearly a third of the nation's blood supply. For more, please visit: .

Solera is a chronic disease prevention and management integrator that connects patients, payers, and physicians with a new class of non-clinical healthcare providers, simply and securely. Solera helps consolidate highly fragmented programs and services into one integrated network, allowing health plans and medical providers to increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. In our role, we proactively identify the "best fit" chronic disease prevention or management program provider based on each individual's unique needs and preferences. Solera's model has proven to significantly impact patient engagement and outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. For more information, please visit: .

Media Contacts:



Jessy Green or Kay Kelly

SVM Public Relations





401.490.9700





More information:

http://soleranetwork.com/



PressRelease by

Solera Health

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 503823

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Solera Health

Stadt: WEST WARWICK, RI and PHOENIX, AZ





Number of hits: 11



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease