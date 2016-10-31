Spike show laser. Small. Powerful. New design. Made in Germany.

Lasershow from LPS Lasersysteme

(firmenpresse) - In the theme park, in the nightclub, at a concert or other large event - laser shows are always a highlight which spectators love. As multifaceted as the visible color spectrum of show laser systems is (16.7 million colors), as versatile are their usage possibilities.

Whether indoor or outdoor, beam shows or graphic shows or as multimedia production in combination with pyrotechnics, water fountains and also beam projections, the laser show systems are always varied.



LPS-Lasersysteme in Ofterdingen, Germany is one of the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of professional laser show equipment and laser shows.

The high-quality and high-performance laser show system, specially designed for laser beams, is now available in a new design. Spike is convincing, beside many other advantages, with first-class materials "Made in Germany" and with even better beam data. Furthermore, this show laser is equipped with important safety precautions, such as a reliable scanner safety, which are mandatory in Germany. By the show laser feature of a 30 kpps Eye Magic Scanner at 8° ILDA, animations, run text, and graphics can be projected.

With its size of 22 x 30 x 15 cm and light-weight of 7 kg the laser show projector is very handy, competent, reliable and suitable for mobile applications of all kinds, as well as for fixed installations indoor and outdoor.

Because of the new design the housing can be opened with a few simple steps and allows easy cleaning and adjusting to the professional user.



The Spike laser show projector is currently available in 1 K, 2 K and 4 K green, as well as in 2 K, 4 K and 7 K RGB. The various laser power ensures the user numerous professional and individually designed laser show performances at the highest level.







LPS-Lasersysteme is worldwide known as one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of professional laser show systems, laser shows, laser modules, laser show software and multimedia shows. Renowned event agencies and adventure restaurateurs, decision makers of many institutions and Governments, as well as other laser show providers around the world trust the company that has its headquarter in south-west of Germany since 1993 and produces the complete laser show equipment there. You can feel the more than 23 years existence of LPS-Lasersysteme in many ways. Experience and implementation options are specifically brought in harmony  versatile, brilliant color laser shows at large events with more than hundred thousand spectators, reliable laser show systems purchased around the globe are the result and last but not least: satisfied and always recurring customers around the world.



