SeaPlanner Ltd. To Release Tender for South East Asia Reseller Agreement

(firmenpresse) - UK based company, SeaPlanner Ltd. are to launch an international tender for businesses in the South East Asia offshore wind market, interested in entering a reseller agreement for its leading marine management software solution.



SeaPlanner is an established management and monitoring system in Europe having been selected to support the construction of 26 wind farms in UK, Germany, Belgium and Netherlands. This equates to one third of all operational offshore wind turbines in Europe which have been supported by the SeaPlanner system.



The system comprises of a suite of software modules that feature innovative functionality to maximise safety and efficiency for offshore wind construction and operations. Features include personnel tracking, vessel tracking, access control, offshore certification management, inductions, communications and marine operations.



Parent company, SeaRoc Group has made movements into the South East Asian offshore wind market having been awarded contracts for its Health and Safety services to provide advice and support to key players in the industry in Japan and Taiwan.



Steve Pears, SeaRoc Group Managing Director commented: South East Asia is a growing market in terms of offshore wind, with a number of projects already in development and many more in planning. Our SeaPlanner system has become recognised as an industry leader in the European market for its advanced functionality that is proven to maximise safety and efficiency. We are looking for a reputable company in the South East Asia territory that can become an authorised reseller for our SeaPlanner software and associated products and who can support our efforts to educate the developers and operators in this region of its benefits. Through this agreement we look forward to expanding our network and supporting the offshore wind industry in South East Asia as it evolves.



SeaPlanner has also supported three capital dredging projects in Australia for the build of new LNG Terminals, where the system was used to effectively manage marine operations, provide a personnel tracking system and on and offshore access control. SeaPlanner offers a viable management tool for improving safety and increasing efficiency for offshore and marine operations across a variety of sectors, including Offshore Wind, Dredging, Marine-Civil Construction, Pipe lay, Cable lay, Oil & Gas and Port and Harbour operations, amongst others.





SeaPlanner Ltd. would be pleased to hear from interested companies that operate within the offshore and marine sectors and which also possesses a strong technical understanding.



Interested Companies should register their interest by email to info(at)searoc.com.







Formed in 2002, SeaRoc Group has over a decade of experience in offshore renewable energy. SeaRoc has an extensive worldwide project portfolio, adopting a full lifecycle approach to projects from design, through construction and into decommissioning, specialising in HSEQ support and GIS data management services.



In 2006 the company went on to develop, SeaPlanner, industry leading software that provides the tools for the safe and efficient management of projects offshore. Features include personnel tracking, access control, vessel tracking, weather management, induction management, HSE risk management, geographic information systems (GIS), maintenance planning as well as managing offshore certification and documentation.



Now an industry leading marine management and monitoring tool, SeaPlanner has expanded beyond renewables into markets such as offshore dredging and marine-civil construction across the UK, Europe and Australia.



Recognising the need for companies to streamline their induction processes and reduce costs, the SeaRoc Group launched an online induction software tool, induct.me in 2014  developed from the Induction Manager module within SeaPlanner. The system enables all personnel to submit their personnel details, upload their certification, watch a site induction/H&S video and answer a site induction Q&A. This can all be achieved before a person steps onto site, reducing administration, and saving the project time and money.

