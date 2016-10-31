Cherubim Interests, Inc. Subsidiary and United Cannabis Corp. Collaborate To Design and Deploy Mobile Extraction Laboratory For The Cannabis Sector

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Budcube Cultivation Systems (BCS), a subsidiary of Cherubim Interests, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHIT) (the "Company"), an expansion-stage alternative construction and real estate development company, announces that it has partnered with United Cannabis Corp (OTCQB: CNAB) to design, construct and deploy mobile extraction laboratories to service the cannabis sector.

The companies expect to begin construction and assembly of the laboratories in the coming weeks, and should begin shipping the first units by year-end.

Earnest Blackmon, United Cannabis' Chief Executive Officer, commented on the announcement, "The opportunity to partner with Budcube is one we couldn't pass up. We leveraged their construction experience with our cultivation and processing expertise, to design a fully-functioning laboratory grade facility that fits in a mobile trailer. The end result is a product that not only serves our needs, but serves a growing demand within the industry."

Blackmon went on to say, "We've spent the past year doing the groundwork, establishing relationships and securing the necessary licenses and permits to launch our operation in Jamaica with our partner CRD, and this mobile extraction lab will give us the platform we need to initiate the project. Once it's delivered, we'll have a state-of-the-art turnkey facility that will enable us to begin processing plants for terpenes and other compounds, all of which will set us up to manufacture our Prana line and Blue River Extracts products for distribution across Jamaica."

"We are thrilled about our strategic alliance with United Cannabis because it immediately give us credibility within the cannabis sector," said CHIT CEO Patrick Johnson. "And more importantly because it opens up another lucrative niche market within the sector where we can apply our diversified construction knowledge and expertise. We will release conceptual drawings of these labs in the coming weeks."

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: Cherubim Interests, Inc. (OTC Pink: CHIT) and BudCube Cultivation Systems USA is planning execution of its stated business objectives in accordance with current understanding of State and Local Laws and Federal Enforcement Policies and Priorities as it relates to Marijuana (as outlined in the Justice Department's Cole Memo dated August 29, 2013), and plan to proceed cautiously with respect to legal and compliance issues. Potential investors and shareholders are cautioned that the companies will obtain advice of counsel prior to actualizing any portion of their business plan. Advice of counsel with regard to specific activities of the companies, Federal, State or Local legal action or changes in Federal Government Policy and/or State and Local Laws may adversely affect business operations and shareholder value.

The Company's Prana Bio Medicinal products provide patients a simple, safe, accurate, and easy way to mix and match cannabinoids for therapeutic purpose. These products are broken into 5 easy to follow categories that are available in capsules, sublinguals, and topical delivery methods. The company uses a patent-pending infusion process utilizing select fatty acids, lipids, and specific combination of cannabis derived terpenes to increase bioavailability. Prana Bio Medicinal products are NON-GMO, ethanol free, alcohol free, glycerin free, gluten free, 100% naturally derived, chemical-free, solventless, and hypoallergenic.

For further information, please visit .

BudCube Cultivation Systems USA ("BCS") has developed a proprietary, fully portable and scalable, Controlled Environment Cultivation Technology that serves as a turnkey solution for cultivators of legal medical and recreational cannabis, as well as any other plant species. Coupled with a real estate development and property management business model, BudCube Cultivation Systems can position itself anywhere in the world where the cultivation of cannabis is legal.

BCS provides cultivation solutions for commercial application. It offers cultivators quick entry into a fast-growing market at a price point that is very attractive when compared to the traditional construction and cultivation solution. BCS features a business model unparalleled in the industry and stands to benefit greatly as more and more market participants seek to enter this sector.



For more information, visit

Cherubim Interests specializes in alternative construction projects, as well as covering the entire spectrum of real estate development: due diligence, acquisition, planning, construction, renovation, and management; providing complete beginning-to-end development programs for mixed use, single, and multifamily projects and properties.

For more information, visit

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Cherubim Interests, Inc.

Patrick J. Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

(844) 842-8872

PressRelease by

Cherubim Interests Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 14:48

Language: English

News-ID 503833

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cherubim Interests Inc.

Stadt: DALLAS, TX





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease