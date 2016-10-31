ELECTION SEASON CYBERSECURITY WEBINAR: Anomali, CrowdStrike, 451 Research Reveal How Top Threat Actors Target Political Rivals, Breach Defenses and Steal National Security Information

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Anomali, provider of the market-leading ThreatStream threat intelligence and Anomali Enterprise platforms, today announced that on November 2nd at 11am PT, it will host a webinar featuring cybersecurity experts from CrowdStrike, the leader in cloud-delivered next-generation endpoint protection, and 451 Research, the preeminent information technology research and advisory company.

Nation-backed actors, cybercriminals and independent hacking groups are targeting businesses, governments and political rivals with increasing frequency. Each group is motivated by its own set of financial, political and military interests. During this Presidential election year, attackers have stepped up activities, resulting in several high-profile data breaches. In response, webinar participants Anthony Aragues, VP product management at Anomali, Matt Dahl, manager of global threat analysis at CrowdStrike, and Scott Crawford, research director at 451 Research, will share insights into using threat intelligence to defend their organizations and provide a deep understanding of:

Top adversary categories -- including Hacktivists, eCrime and Targeted Intrusion

Methods used by top threat actors to initiate successful breaches

How to integrate Anomali and CrowdStrike Falcon for effective threat intelligence operations

Anomali delivers earlier detection and identification of adversaries in your organization's network by making it possible to correlate tens of millions of threat indicators against your real time network activity logs and up to a year or more of forensic log data. Anomali's approach enables detection at every point along the kill chain, making it possible to mitigate threats before material damage to your organization has occurred. Headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., the company is privately held and has received venture capital backing from General Catalyst Partners, GV, Institutional Venture Partners, and Paladin Capital Group, as well as individual investors. To learn more, visit and follow us on Twitter: (at)anomali.

