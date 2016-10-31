Druva Announces Industry's First Data Availability and Governance Solution for Salesforce

Druva inSync Integration Enables Organizations to Manage Data Recovery, Compliance and Legal Requirements

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- , the leader in cloud data protection and information management, today announced it has added Salesforce to its portfolio of cloud applications for enterprises, which includes Box, Google Suite and Office 365. With Druva's unified cloud-to-cloud high-performance backup, archival and governance, organizations can now ensure critical business data inside Salesforce is always protected and at-the-ready for fast recovery and quick responses to legal and compliance needs.

More than 150,000 businesses rely on Salesforce to manage customer relationships and the inordinate amount of data associated with them. However, without an adequate data protection strategy, critical information residing in Salesforce is difficult to have full visibility into and at risk for data loss. With , Salesforce admins will now have direct access to a unified data protection platform from within Salesforce to backup, archive, manage and view their data for availability, litigation and compliance purposes.

"Salesforce is the lifeblood of our business, as multiple departments rely on the data to operate and make decisions. Corruption or any data lost can result in significant downtime, loss in productivity and ultimately impact revenue," said Richard Moon, Senior Director of World Wide Operations and IT, CollabNet. "Druva enables us to protect and manage data across multiple systems and by adding Salesforce to its cloud data protection platform, we now have a way to govern and quickly and securely recover that data as well."

InSync gives enterprises a single access point for protecting, viewing and managing end-user data across desktops, laptops, mobile devices and cloud applications. Customers benefit from:

Time indexed snapshots, direct access and visibility of Salesforce data down to the object level, including custom objects from third-party applications, provides data granularity for review, comparison and recovery.

Druva inSync provides a single view directly from within Salesforce for administrators to manage backup policies, perform object level recovery and configure alerts as needed.

Legal teams gain the ability to preserve, gain access and have visibility into the organizations data, streamlining the eDiscovery process, to support litigation and investigative needs of the business.

By unifying data across end-user devices and cloud applications (Office 365, Google Suite, Box and Salesforce) and applying automated compliance monitoring organizations can detect sensitive data and aid the company in keeping aligned to their compliance requirements.

"One common misconception is that SaaS providers' native high availability (HA) and disaster recovery capabilities will address all data loss scenarios including users' accidental or malicious deletion," wrote Pushan Rinnen, Research Director and Dave Russell, VP Distinguished Analyst of Gartner. "In fact, many enterprises are often surprised to find out (sometimes too late) that their chosen SaaS solution(s) lack the standard backup/recovery capabilities they have experienced and taken for granted with their on-premises backup capabilities."*

Druva inSync for Salesforce will be available in Q1 2017.

* Gartner, You May Need Additional Backup to Prevent Data Loss From Your SaaS Solutions, Pushan Rinnen and Dave Russell, June 10 2016

Druva is the leader in cloud data protection and information management, leveraging the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to protect, preserve and discover information -- dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it.

Druva's award-winning solutions intelligently collect data, and unify backup, disaster recovery, archival and governance capabilities onto a single, optimized data set. As the industry's fastest growing data protection provider, Druva is trusted by over 4,000 global organizations and protects over 25 PB of data. Learn more at and join the conversation at .

