Doc re: GE Files Form 8-K

(firmenpresse) - FAIRFIELD, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- On October 31, 2016, General Electric Company (EURONEXT PARIS: GNE) (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at . It is also available on the SEC's website at and on the Company's website at .

CONTACT:

GE

Jennifer Erickson

+001 646 682 5620

PressRelease by

General Electric Company

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 15:18

Language: English

News-ID 503844

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: General Electric Company

Stadt: FAIRFIELD, CT





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease