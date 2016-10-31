Manila Hotels - Why Diamond Hotel Manila Exudes Elegance and Sophistication Like a "Diamond"

(firmenpresse) - Travelers that are on their technique to the Philippines to explore the country's capital, Manila, ought to think about booking at Diamond Hotel Manila. It is actually positioned eight (eight) kilometers away in the Ninoy Aquino Aquino International Airport or simply an approximate travel time of thirty (30) minutes. Get far more information about



The distinct characteristic of this hotel that attracts most vacationers is its façade, because it exudes elegance and sophistication. Locals take into consideration it as a landmark in itself. Taking a look at it from afar will quickly offer you a hint that it can be a five (5) star hotel. Your expectations will undoubtedly not fail you when you finally are inside. The ambiance, the facilities, the staff plus the more than all services on the hotel are of planet class requirements.



Apart from the hotel's solutions, a further edge is its location. It is really close to shopping malls, museums, parks, nation embassies, theaters, historical churches, specialty restaurants, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, as well as a lot much more! A number of these areas can essentially be reached by just merely walking. To add, the view from the world-renowned Manila Bay sunset is just suitable in front of you.



Truly, there are lots of foreign guests at the hotel all year-round. They come either for any enterprise trip or private leisure. Their favored spot inside Diamond Hotel are the specialty restaurants providing a wide array of palatable cuisines. There is certainly the Palm Court Café' which presents ala carte and buffet serving of international dishes plus a different restaurant serving sumptuous euro-continental classic meals and exquisite Japanese taste. Also, the hotel's present shop positioned at the lobby is often a hit for travelers performing last minute purchasing.





