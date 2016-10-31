BrightCurrent powers the clean energy revolution with NewVoiceMedia's inside sales platform

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- a leading global provider of inside sales and contact centre technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, today announced that BrightCurrent, the only retail sales agency dedicated exclusively to clean energy, has fully mobilised its team with ContactWorld for Sales. As a result of increased sales efficiency and improved pickup rates, BrightCurrent has expanded its team's productivity to handle a 350 percent increase in lead volume.

NewVoiceMedia's platform, ContactWorld for Sales, has helped BrightCurrent maintain a lean staffing model while improving its team performance. As a result of ContactWorld, BrightCurrent was able to improve its sales numbers to the following:

40,000 outbound calls each year

Sales representatives' calls per hour up 75 percent

Prospect call pick-up rate rises from 60 percent to 90 percent

30 to 60 seconds saved per call

Conversion rate for calls to appointments up 5-8 percent

BrightCurrent has had such success with its newly implemented inside sales technology, that it has even started following up on web and phone leads for third-party companies. The clean energy company outsources its inside sales team to qualify and set appointments for a variety of sustainable vendors.

BrightCurrent's Customer Quality Manager Troy Searcy said, "We've been using NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld solution for a few months now and can't imagine going back; it's been easy to onboard our reps and the productivity benefits are significant".

"BrightCurrent has exemplified the inside sales model we intend to create for all of our customers", said Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia. "ContactWorld for Sales improves efficiency for inside sales teams and removes administrative burdens. As a result, companies can make more calls and close more deals in less time".

For further information, download the case study at

powers customer connections that transform businesses globally. The leading vendor's award-winning cloud customer contact platform revolutionises the way organisations connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalised and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 600+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter .

NewVoiceMedia PR contact



Nicola Brookes

Tel: +44 (0)7500 006 458

Email:





More information:

http://www.newvoicemedia.com/



PressRelease by

NewVoiceMedia

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 15:17

Language: English

News-ID 503846

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NewVoiceMedia

Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM





Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease