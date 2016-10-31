Top Marketer of "As Seen on TV" Products Awards $50,000 Prize to At-Home Inventor Following Virtual Pitch Event

(firmenpresse) - PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Top Dog Direct (), one of the largest marketers of "As Seen on TV" products teamed with Inventorz Network, a platform that assists the at-home inventor community, to hold the 4th Virtual Pitch Event. Hundreds of applicants competed for handful of spots to virtually pitch their consumer product inventions to the Top Dog Panel in the hopes of winning a nationwide advertising test.

Dr. Pamela Fowers of Fair Oaks, California, the inventor of the Spring Thing, was the winner of a $50,000 test in which Top Dog Direct will produce a short-form information and purchase a website advertising campaign to increase awareness and, ultimately, sales of the Spring Thing.

"We are always looking for the next hit product," noted Bill McAlister, President of Top Dog Direct. "This event's crop of inventors presented items ranging from housewares to beauty, outdoor to crafts. The Spring Thing fit our targeted needs as the consumer home health item that would benefit a large buying base."

Today's at-home inventors work tirelessly to get their consumer product to market. By connecting with Top Dog Direct, the marketer of such successful products as Spray Perfect, BeActive Brace, Tag Away, Mighty Putty, Stream Clean and Snuggle Up Fleece, an inventor can receive the expertise, manufacturing and distribution to get that product on store shelves nationwide.

"Inventorz Network presented a group of finalists to Top Dog Direct for the 4th Virtual Pitch Session. Inventors from across the country pitched consumer products from homes or offices. A virtual event allows participants to save time and money, which can be put towards product development. Top Dog Direct is a true advocate for the at-home inventor," said Dhana Cohen, Co-Founder, Inventorz Network.

Inventors interested in learning more can submit their consumer product suggestions to .

