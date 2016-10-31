CAE is recruiting cadets for the Generation easyJet Pilot Training Programme in partnership with the leading European airline

CAE is currently recruiting cadets for easyJet in Europe in partnership with the leading European airline. Supporting easyJet's growth and need for more professional pilots, CAE is accepting applications for the new programme. Online application at .

The selected cadets will begin training from March 2017 at CAE Oxford Aviation Academies in Oxford, UK and Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Upon completion of their 18-month training program, the next generation of pilots will join operations as easyJet co-pilots.

In line with the airline's efforts to promote gender and cultural diversity, recruitment is open to cadets from all European countries. CAE is proud to partner with the airline to support the easyJet Amy Johnson Flying initiative, encouraging women to train for a career as commercial airline pilots. With the objective to double the number of new female pilot recruits over the next two years, selected female candidate can have their training loan underwritten by the airline.

"The growing need for professional pilots is a priority to our airline partners such as easyJet and as such, we are focusing on the delivery of high-quality training programmes," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "CAE is honored to support easyJet though the launch of this new Generation easyJet Pilot Training Programme."

"To support our growth, we are more than ever focused on identifying and training the best next generation of pilots," said Philip Smallwood, easyJet Head of Pilot Resource. "Building on our long-standing partnership, we are confident that CAE will provide high-quality training and deliver professional pilots."

CAE has been delivering training equipment provision and training for easyJet pilots since 2004, in addition to creating professional pilots through its CAE Oxford Aviation Academy. In 2011, easyJet selected CAE Oxford Aviation Academy as its launch partner for an innovative Mentored Airline Pilot Programme based upon the Multi-Crew Pilot Licence (MPL). To date, CAE has selected, assessed, trained, type-rated and delivered more than 450 cadets through the easyJet MPL and Integrated ATPL programs.

About easyJet

easyJet operates Europe's No. 1 air transport network with a leading presence on Europe's top 100 routes and at Europe's 50 largest airports. easyJet carries more than 70 million passengers annually of which 11 million are travelling on business. easyJet flies over 250 aircraft on more than 820 routes between over 130 airports in 30 countries. More than 300 million Europeans live within one hour's drive of an easyJet airport, more than any other airline. The airline takes sustainability seriously. easyJet invests in the latest technology, operates efficiently and fills most of its seats which means that an easyJet passenger's carbon footprint is 22% less than a passenger on a traditional airline, flying the same aircraft on the same route.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with 8,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide.

