Promise Technology Announces Availability of Pegasus3 Symply Edition

Promise Technology and Symply, Inc. Team up to Take the Leading Desktop RAID Storage to the Next Level with Thunderbolt(TM)3 and New Software

(firmenpresse) - MILPITAS, CA and TORRANCE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Today, . and announced the launch of the Pegasus3 Symply Edition, the next generation of the industry-leading Pegasus desktop RAID storage system. The new system combines lightning-fast 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt3 performance with Symply's powerful storage management suite.

The new Pegasus3 Symply Edition is a perfect complement to the all-new MacBook Pro -- highly optimized for performance and content protection. The Pegasus3 Symply Edition not only delivers the blistering speed needed for creative professionals generating high-resolution video and rich media content, but also the safety and security of full-featured RAID protection. The intuitive Symply software suite makes setup, optimization and management easy. The dual Thunderbolt3 ports provide fast connectivity and the ability to connect up to 6 daisy-chained devices on a single Thunderbolt3 port while adding new management tools and support from the creative workflow experts of Symply, Inc.

Thunderbolt 3 provides throughput rates up to 40 Gb/s, twice the speed of Thunderbolt2.

"Pegasus3 Symply Edition is the result of a tremendous amount of work to make Pegasus, the leading Thunderbolt RAID system, even better," said Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA. "The new Pegasus3 lineup with Thunderbolt3 is ideal for users wanting to take full advantage of the incredible performance and capabilities of the new MacBook Pro. With the suite of management tools and support from the creative workflow experts of Symply, Inc., this is truly the best Pegasus system ever."

"Pegasus3 Symply Edition is an immediate answer for creative users wanting the fastest and easiest to use desktop RAID storage. As the Symply solution family grows, Pegasus3 Symply Edition will continue to be an important part in the larger, shared creative workflows built around Promise and Symply solutions," said Alex Grossman, president and CEO, Symply, Inc. "The Pegasus3 Symply Edition is not only the best experience for Mac users -- it's an important step in building out a larger, shared creative user workflow. Promise shares this vision with Symply, and this launch makes our relationship stronger as we serve the independent creative user."

The Pegasus3 Symply Edition is available in three models -- the Pegasus R4, Pegasus R6 and Pegasus R8 -- delivering four, six and eight drive configurations of RAID storage. Each system is tested, performance tuned and ready to go 'out of the box' for Mac users with a 1m 40 Gb/s Active Thunderbolt3 cable for easy, high-speed connectivity.

Every Pegasus3 Symply Edition will include Symply's 'Always-Up-to-Date' macOS Management App. iOS and Apple Watch apps to monitor your Pegasus3 Symply Edition system remotely are coming soon. The Symply Management suite will support most earlier Pegasus systems. See the company's website for details.

The Pegasus3 Symply Edition includes a full three-year warranty, tech support and 24/7 media and creative user support worldwide.

The Pegasus3 Symply Edition lineup will be available on the Apple online store (), at select Apple Retail stores, and at select resellers. For your immediate storage needs, contact Symply today at or call 1-866-38-SYMPLY (796759).

Symply, Inc. creates high-performance digital storage for media creators and content owners, from the single editor to an entire facility. As a privately held, employee-owned company with locations in Los Angeles, New York and London, Symply blends intuitive, user-friendly software with rock-solid engineering to move storage from a need to a want. For more information, visit .

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 28 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media, and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post production tools, video security solutions and hyper-converged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: .

