Gartner Names TIBCO Mashery a Leader in Full Life Cycle API Management Magic Quadrant for Third Consecutive Time

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the October 2016 "Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management" for the third consecutive time.

"We're excited to be a leader in this Magic Quadrant for the third time in a row," said Thomas Been, chief marketing officer, TIBCO. "We believe Gartner's recognition validates our comprehensive API platform as the connective tissue for digital business. There's never been a more critical time for integration efficiency, and Mashery's complete API lifecycle management prowess both streamlines and strengthens our entire spectrum of integration solutions."

TIBCO Mashery Enterprise is a full life cycle API management solution that allows users to create, integrate, and manage APIs within a single pane of glass view. The offering supports core API creation capabilities such as microservices, API choreography, and transformation functionality while also enabling users to generate new revenue streams and expand market reach by exposing and sharing data and services with developers.

To read Gartner's full evaluation of TIBCO Mashery, download the Magic Quadrant report at .

For more information on TIBCO Mashery, visit .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

TIBCO Software takes businesses to their digital destinations by interconnecting everything in real time and providing augmented intelligence for everyone, from business users to data scientists. This combination delivers faster answers, better decisions, and smarter actions. For nearly 20 years, thousands of businesses around the globe have relied on TIBCO technology to differentiate themselves through compelling customer experiences, optimized assets, and innovative new business models. Learn how TIBCO brings data alive at .

For the latest news and company updates, follow on Twitter, or .

TIBCO and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

Lindsey Ashjian



TIBCO Software Inc.

(650) 846-8862





More information:

http://www.tibco.com



PressRelease by

TIBCO Software Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 15:39

Language: English

News-ID 503850

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TIBCO Software Inc.

Stadt: PALO ALTO, CA





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease