CSC to offer CCube Solutions' EDMS capability to NHS Trusts selecting its Lorenzo EPR system

(firmenpresse) - October 31, 2016  CCube Solutions announces today that it has signed a UK framework agreement with CSC which allows CSC to provide CCubes document management software (EDMS) to NHS Trusts.



For those hospitals who require it, CCubes EDMS provides a proven way to manage their legacy medical records, once scanned. Combined with CSCs next generation Lorenzo electronic patient record (EPR) system, it provides NHS customers with a means of handling unstructured data - paper records - as well as information that is born digitally and stored in an EPR.



CSCs Lorenzo EPR is specifically designed for the NHS and is delivered as a secure hosted managed service. To date, 21 hospital trusts in the UK, ranging from specialist trusts to large teaching hospitals, have chosen Lorenzo.



Lorenzo provides a single integrated patient record for clinicians and other health professionals. This enhances patient safety, optimises operational activity, improves governance and compliance, and supports the change to digital working. Ultimately, of course, an EPR helps provide better patient care by providing medical information wherever and whenever it is required.



Both the Government and NHS England have set goals that by 2020 the health service should be paper free at the point of care [1]. To achieve this, local health and care providers like CCGs have been tasked with assessing their own digital maturity and then developing Sustainability and Transformation Plans, along with Digital Roadmaps, to show how they will achieve this paper free goal [2]. A key component to this is that medical records should be digital, interoperable and real-time.



Philippe Houssiau, CSCs VP for healthcare and life sciences in the UK, says, Our aim is to be a technology-led transformation partner for NHS organisations. As part of this, its important we can offer best-of-breed solutions which address how Trusts want to work. EDMS is one example. We know many have a need for it and working with a specialist supplier like CCube Solutions adds real value to our solution.





CSC has evolved beyond providing enterprise software like PAS and EPR systems and outsourcing to add additional services to its healthcare clients. Today, it offers a full suite of managed infrastructure and cloud solutions as well as its Care Coordination and Population Health solutions which were launched recently and are available as-a-service through the UK Governments G-Cloud Digital Marketplace.



CSCs Care Coordination approach is a series of business process services that address referral management, complex care coordination, discharge management and patient access which together provide a single point of coordination for all aspects of a patients care journey. This means CSC engages directly with patients and coordinates how services are delivered to them.



CCube Solutions EDMS software is extensively used in the NHS

With an ability to deliver based on two decades of expertise and an established track record of project success, CCube Solutions EDMS software is used at 28 hospitals around the country including Aintree, Addenbrookes, Aneurin Bevan, Milton Keynes, Papworth and St Helens.



This year, CCube Solutions launched a major new release of its EDMS, version 4 which has been re-architected to offer clients a single web-based product family with the software configurable per installation. This will facilitate faster implementations and easier support. Other key features of version 4 include standard APIs for easier systems integration, enhanced content searching, eForms capability and access to the EDMS via smartphones and tablets.



Vijay Magon, CCube Solutions managing director, says, EDMS used to be seen as just an archival tool. Fortunately thats changed and theres a better understanding now that one has to exploit the legacy paper record, get information out of it and make it available quickly for clinicians at the point of care so they have a holistic view of the patient in addition to what is stored in an EPR. A combined CCube and CSC system therefore offers Trusts a really powerful way of doing this which means the use of technology shifts from administrative purposes to the clinical front line. Thats the way it ought to be.



[1] Source: NHS England. https://www.england.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/5yfv-web.pdf

[2] Source: NHS England. https://www.england.nhs.uk/digitaltechnology/info-revolution/digital-roadmaps/







About CSC

Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE: CSC) leads clients on their digital transformation journeys. The company provides innovative next-generation technology services and solutions that leverage deep industry expertise, global scale, technology independence and an extensive partner community. CSC serves leading commercial and international public sector organizations, including some of the worlds leading healthcare providers. CSC is a Fortune 500 company and ranked among the best corporate citizens. For more information, visit www.csc.com and www.csc.com/healthcare.



About CCube Solutions

CCube Solutions is an award-winning provider of enterprise content management solutions, comprising electronic document and records management, workflow, electronic forms, portal software, and systems integration. Founded in 1995, it has a proven track record working with the police, local government, NHS and in the private sector providing cost effective and scalable solutions, tailored to meet the individual requirements of customers.



An AIIM Advisory Board member, CCube Solutions is active in developing and guiding the future direction of the ECM industry, and upholds AIIMs principles of good information management, know-how applied on every customer engagement. CCube Solutions is headquartered in Milton Keynes. For further information, please visit www.ccubesolutions.com

