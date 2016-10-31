GroGenesis, Inc. Expands Distribution Network to Cuba and the Caribbean

(firmenpresse) - SIOUX FALLS, SD -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- GroGenesis, Inc. (OTC PINK: GROG) (the "Company"), a global sustainable solutions company and producer of AgraBurst PRO, an organic, non-GMO nano-surfactant for growers, fertilizer manufacturers and commercial lawn and turf companies, announced the signing of a regional distributorship agreement for Cuba and the Caribbean with GroGenesis Caribbean Solutions, Inc. headquartered in Havana, Cuba. GroGenesis Caribbean Solutions, Inc. is the exclusive distributor of GroGenesis Inc's proprietary AgraBurst PRO in Cuba and the Caribbean.

Ernesto Reyes, Director of GroGenesis Caribbean Solutions, Inc., said, "When growing up in the Camagüey province of Cuba, I developed an interest in helping people eat healthy and live healthy lives. Since emigrating to Canada, I have had a passion to eventually give back to my native country. When we discovered AgraBurst PRO and GroGenesis, we were excited to be able to bring an organic agricultural input which offers farmers the opportunity to grow more nutritious food while reducing the amount of fertilizer input. We are committed to introducing AgraBurst PRO to not only Cuba, but throughout the Caribbean region."

Shawn Prestie, Director of GroGenesis Caribbean Solutions, Inc., added, "Cuba's legacy in agriculture has a foundation built on sustainability. By incorporating AgraBurst PRO into their farming practices, farmers can enhance the health of their soil and produce healthy food."

Mr. Richard Kamolvathin, President and CEO of GroGenesis, Inc., said, "Through this sales and distributor agreement, GroGenesis is proactively advancing our business plan of building revenue in our target market. For the second year, GroGenesis will be attending the FIHAV Trade Show next week and meeting with potential customers."

Havana International Fair (FIHAV) will be held on October 31 - November 4th at the Expocuba fairground. FIHAV is a well-attended trade show for Cuba and the Caribbean with many attendees from throughout Latin America. All sectors of the Cuban economy participate in the international trade exhibition, facilitating in the commercial networking of exhibitors and visitors and updating attendees on the latest technological advances. Over 4500 national and foreign exhibitors from over 60 countries are expected to welcome more than 150,000 visitors, including private companies and government delegations.

About GroGenesis, Inc.

Headquartered in the heart of the US Farm Belt, Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based GroGenesis is an agricultural services enterprise offering food producers a revolutionary, proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO nano-surfactant which enhances soil and crop health and reduces the health risk to farm workers due to its non-toxic properties. GroGenesis' flagship product, AgraBurst PRO, is an all-natural, organic, non-GMO agricultural input which enhances the ability of the plant to more efficiently use the added nutrients incorporated in fertilizers, which results in less fertilizer required. The application of AgraBurst PRO can begin the process of improving the health of the soil while minimizing the use of conventional chemical agricultural inputs. Through a subsidiary, American Water Sanitation, the company offers sustainable, proprietary solutions to water remediation and wastewater treatment for toxic run-off in agriculture, fracking recovery ponds and algae blooms in lakes, reservoirs and ponds. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, the development of our products, our limited financial resources, our ability to raise the working capital needed to fund the expansion of our current and future distribution commitments, our ability to retain key employees, our competitors' ability to develop better or less expensive alternatives to our products and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2016, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

