       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


CSE: 2016-1015 - Fundamental Change - Nanostruck Technologies Ltd./Fineqia International Inc.

ID: 503855
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Fineqia International Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Nanostruck Technologies Ltd., has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

The symbol NSK will be delisted at the close on October 31, 2016. Fineqia International will begin trading on November 1, 2016.

Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340



More information:
http://www.thecse.com



Keywords (optional):

canadian-securities-exchange-cse,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/31/2016 - 15:47
Language: English
News-ID 503855
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 24

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.186
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 9
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 188


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z