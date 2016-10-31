CSE: 2016-1015 - Fundamental Change - Nanostruck Technologies Ltd./Fineqia International Inc.
ID: 503855
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Fineqia International Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Nanostruck Technologies Ltd., has been approved for listing.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com
The symbol NSK will be delisted at the close on October 31, 2016. Fineqia International will begin trading on November 1, 2016.
Contacts: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Listings (416) 367-7340
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- VirtualArmor International Inc., has announced a name change to VirtualArmour International Inc.Shares will begin trading under the new name on November 1, 2016.Please note the symbol, CUSIP and ISIN will ...
SAN ANTONIO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- (NYSE: HHS), a leader in customer relationships, experiences and interaction-led marketing, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Karen Puckett, will host a call to discuss the company's t ...
REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces an article discussing AXIM Biotechnologies' (OTCQB: AXIM) recently anno ...
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd. (the "Fund") announces the retirement of Mr. David Levi as the Fund's President & CEO and a director and the appointment of Mr. Derek Lew ...