CSE: 2016-1015 - Fundamental Change - Nanostruck Technologies Ltd./Fineqia International Inc.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Fineqia International Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Nanostruck Technologies Ltd., has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

The symbol NSK will be delisted at the close on October 31, 2016. Fineqia International will begin trading on November 1, 2016.

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340





More information:

http://www.thecse.com



PressRelease by

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 15:47

Language: English

News-ID 503855

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease