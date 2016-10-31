FlitWays moves into new Silicon Beach Headquarters as it prepares for Business Development Hiring Surge

(firmenpresse) - CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- FlitWays (OTC PINK: CATQ), a Los Angeles-based ground travel technology company, today announced plans for their new headquarters located in Silicon Beach, as they prepare for a hiring surge of new Business Development Executives. The new FlitWays headquaters is approximately 50x the size of its previous space.

"FlitWays is excited to be moving into its new headquarters in the Los Angeles Silicon Beach tech hub," commented FlitWays founder Tobi Mac. "FlitWays is rapidly expanding, and the new employees and a new headquarters will fuel the next stage of our planned growth. Workplace culture and amenities are key to growing a successful company. We want to attract the absolute best talent available, so it's extremely important that our employees enjoy their time at the office and feel inspired. This new Silicon Beach space will help to accomplish that."

The new office space is the latest example of FlitWays' commitment to the happiness and well being of its staff of employees as well as their plans for aggressive growth and expansion in the ground transportation industry. Silicon Beach is the Westside region of the Los Angeles metropolitan area that is home to over 500 tech startup companies. Major technology companies have opened offices in the region including Google, Yahoo!, YouTube, BuzzFeed, Facebook, AOL, Electronic Arts, EdgeCast Networks, and MySpace. The Silicon Beach region is considered the second- or third-largest tech hub in the world, according to various reports.

FlitWays, a Los Angeles-based travel technology company, offers Pre-Booked and On-Demand ground transportation in 170 cities around the world -- including rideshares, taxis, black cars, and airport shuttles. Currently servicing over 400 airports with a fleet of over 20,000 vehicles, FlitWays is there to handle all travel ride needs. FlitWays provides security and peace of mind for both business and private travelers with secure booking and all-inclusive rates.

FlitWays

