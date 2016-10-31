drchrono Upgrades EHR Platform to Meet the Needs of Large Medical Practices

Industry leading mobile EHR company launches software and new RCM services for large provider groups

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Inc., the industry leading Electronic Health Record (EHR), practice management, revenue cycle management (RCM) and medical API platform on iPad, iPhone and web, today announced a new version of its award-winning EHR platform, now designed to meet the needs of larger medical practices and provider groups.

"We've updated our EHR platform for larger medical practices that need to retire their legacy EMR systems and upgrade to cloud-based technology, real-time business intelligence tools, RCM software and mobile applications," said Michael Nusimow, CEO and co-founder of drchrono. "drchrono has spent its formative years developing a physician first product building in customization and clinical tools all integrated into one platform. The new features are specifically designed for larger provider groups who need to operate more efficiently, and these features transform what administrators, billers and staff have been using until now."

Additionally, drchrono has built an RCM team with its own RCM platform, RCM Pro, optimizing the workflow of coders, billers, and billing managers making managing multiple practices more fluid. Almost all RCM companies are service organizations that don't build any software and instead use 10-20 different EHR platforms that their customers were already using along with many spreadsheets exposing practices to a great deal of human error. The RCM Pro platform is solving the medical billing problem with a technology solution instead of using a human workforce. drchrono has been able to build software to streamline and drastically reduce the amount of human labor involved in getting doctors paid from insurance companies and their patients. drchrono has developed a strong software base thanks to the input given by its RCM customers on its iPad EHR solution and have the ability to automate the RCM workflow.

Additionally, drchrono includes these features to meet the needs of larger practices:

Advanced Security - technology and cloud servers have been upgraded for HIPAA compliance and data security including two-factor authorization.

Surgical Center Medical Billing - hospital grade surgical center/institutional billing UB04 for Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC).

Full Service RCM - Dedicated team for claim processing and collection. RCM Service include medical coding, handling denials, rejections, payment posting, Patient AR, and statements.

Real-time Business Intelligence Tools - a comprehensive group of advanced charting and reporting options to give the C-suite a complete view of the business.

White Label Patient Portal - industry leading PHR onpatient is now available with a practice's own logo and URL. Includes messaging and payment processing and applications for smart phones and tablets.

Kiosk Check-In - easy iPad check-in application is now ready with a Kiosk mode for improving data intake and patient experience.

Admin Controls - custom settings allow for consultant view and multiple user types with different access levels plus audit logs, giving executives complete control over who can see or make edits in the system.

Advanced Patient Education Material - easily access practice specific patient educational materials uploaded by the practice or access a database provided by drchrono's partnership with the Mayo Clinic.

EPCS (electronic prescription of controlled substances) - approved by the DEA, EPCS and eRx are immediately accessible in every workflow on the web, iPad, and iPhone with additional tools to prevent controlled substance abuse. The eRx system includes a drug formulary so the doctor can choose the best option for the patient. Further the eRx system is bi-directional letting the doctor know the prescription has been successfully received by the pharmacy in real-time.

"We are a leading mobile healthcare provider for acute needs and chronic conditions," said Dr. Gary Piefer, CMO of WhiteGlove Health. "Our Nurse Practitioners (NP) provide non-conventional delivery of care to patients at home, in long-term care facilities, nursing homes, and at work. We rely on drchrono's mobile EMR solution to operate much more efficiently while treating Medicare, Medicaid, Duals and Managed Long Term Support and Services (LTSS) patients in these settings. With drchrono, we now have a cloud-based EMR which saves us money, and we can view data in real-time, managing our patient scheduling, billing and insurance claims. Our NPs can now do everything from mobile devices, including charting and viewing patient data, and sending in prescriptions. Replacing our legacy EMR system with drchrono is a game changer for our NPs and the overall financial operations of our company."

drchrono creates the best electronic health record (EHR), practice management, revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and web. drchrono has 100,000+ physicians signed up and 7 million patients to date. Some features of drchrono include medical speech-to-text, real-time patient eligibility checks, medical billing and patient credit card processing. The platform includes apps and a medical API, which practices can leverage. The company is scheduling over 3 million appointments per quarter and processed over $1+ billion dollars in medical billing per year. drchrono is ranked by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. Silicon Valley Business Journal designated drchrono as one of the fastest growing private companies and the platform was voted the #1 mobile EHR 4 years in a row by Black Book Rankings. For more information about drchrono, visit





http://www.drchrono.com



