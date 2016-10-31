       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Machinery & Tools


Manitex International, Inc. Will Report Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results on November 9, 2016

Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET

ID: 503860
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - BRIDGEVIEW, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and container handling equipment, today announced that management will announce its third quarter 2016 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2016. Management will then host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results with the investment community.

Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 888-576-4397 if calling within the United States or 719-325-2355 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until November 16, 2016 which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 6538372 to access the replay.

The call will additionally be broadcast live and archived for 90 days over the internet with accompanying slides, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, .

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered specialized equipment including boom trucks, cranes, container handling equipment and reach stackers. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Italy, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, CVS Ferrari, PM, Badger, Sabre, and Valla. ASV, our Joint Venture with Terex Corporation, manufactures and sells a line of high quality compact track and skid steer loaders.

Manitex International, Inc.


David Langevin
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
(708) 237-2060


Darrow Associates, Inc.
Peter Seltzberg
Managing Director
Investor Relations
(516) 419-9915



More information:
http://www.manitexinternational.com



Keywords (optional):

manitex-international,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/31/2016 - 16:00
Language: English
News-ID 503860
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Manitex International
Stadt: BRIDGEVIEW, IL


Number of hits: 9

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Machinery & Tools




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.186
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 9
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 187


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z