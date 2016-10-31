Manitex International, Inc. Will Report Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results on November 9, 2016

Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET

(firmenpresse) - BRIDGEVIEW, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and container handling equipment, today announced that management will announce its third quarter 2016 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2016. Management will then host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results with the investment community.

Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 888-576-4397 if calling within the United States or 719-325-2355 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until November 16, 2016 which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 6538372 to access the replay.

The call will additionally be broadcast live and archived for 90 days over the internet with accompanying slides, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, .

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered specialized equipment including boom trucks, cranes, container handling equipment and reach stackers. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Italy, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, CVS Ferrari, PM, Badger, Sabre, and Valla. ASV, our Joint Venture with Terex Corporation, manufactures and sells a line of high quality compact track and skid steer loaders.

Manitex International, Inc.



David Langevin

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(708) 237-2060





Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg

Managing Director

Investor Relations

(516) 419-9915





More information:

http://www.manitexinternational.com



Manitex International

