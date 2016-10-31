MemSQL and 451 Research Reveal Predictions for In-Memory Computing 2017

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- MemSQL (), provider of the fastest database platform for real-time analytics, will present a webcast with 451 Research titled, "In-Memory Computing Market Predictions for 2017" on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 10:00am PT. Featuring 451 Research Analyst, Jason Stamper, and MemSQL CMO, Gary Orenstein, the webcast will highlight top in-memory computing predictions for 2017, a cornerstone for advancing enterprise data and analytics practices. 451 Research estimates that the data management and analytics market will reach $132 billion in 2020, with in-memory databases accounting for a high percentage of that growth.(1)

Attendees will gain insights into:

Classifications for different in-memory systems

The business advantages of in-memory computing

Strategies for enabling multi-model and multi-modal systems with in-memory technology

Predictions for the future of in-memory solutions

The webcast will feature case studies for in-memory solutions from data-driven companies like Akamai, Kellogg, and Comcast. Additionally, this webcast will spotlight Internet of Things use cases, accompanied by an IoT demonstration to illustrate the depth of applications and experiences that in-memory technology makes possible.

"Across financial services, media and communications, and the public sector, companies are embracing advanced data solutions to address pressing enterprise data challenges," said Gary Orenstein, CMO, MemSQL. "Companies now turn to in-memory databases to adapt and learn in real time, mobilizing their businesses for the digital age."

MemSQL delivers the leading database platform for real-time analytics. Global enterprises use MemSQL to achieve peak performance and optimize data efficiency. With the combined power of database, data warehouse, and streaming workloads in one system, MemSQL helps companies anticipate problems before they occur, turn insights into actions, and stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. Visit or follow us .

