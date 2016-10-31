Angelica Fuentes Interviewed at NASDAQ MarketSite Covering Her Work in Gender Equality and Sustainable Investing

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- , a private institution committed to the overall empowerment of women of all ages through the strengthening and financing of organizations that support women's advancement, today announced its Founder Angelica Fuentes was interviewed at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square for her outstanding work as a global gender equality advocate and sustainable investing initiatives. The Interview hosted by Silvia Davi on the equities network is now available for online viewing. See below for details.

Angelica Fuentes, Founder of the Angelica Fuentes Foundation commented, "I'm very honored to have been invited to the prestigious NASDAQ MarketSite in time square, it was a great experience and opportunity. More importantly, I couldn't be prouder for being recognized for my work as a spokeswomen and advocate for women's gender equality advancement and empowerment, and for having had an opportunity to showcase our imperative projects."

believes that women empowerment and gender equality are some of the most efficient tools for social, economic and environmental development.

They envision a world in which women and men cooperate and work together in a context of equanimity and equality of opportunities, where women are able to fully participate in all the areas of human endeavor, for their personal wellbeing as well as that of the communities they live in.

Angelica Fuentes Foundation's goal is to promote and encourage gender equality and women empowerment in Latin America as one of the most efficient tools for economic, social and environmental development in the region. To achieve this goal, they work with a model that seeks to accurately measure the impact they can have in communities and countries where they have a direct or indirect presence, through their programs, their network of organizations or those for which they provide financial support and consulting.

The measurement carried out by the Foundation seeks to define comparative criteria to evaluate the economic participation of men and women, access to education and professional development, as well as pay equity by gender. Likewise, these measurements also allow monitoring the direct impact these rights have on other externalities such as teenage pregnancy, gender violence and access to justice, as well as the well-being and progress of the community in general.

