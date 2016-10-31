       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


CSE: 2016-1014 - Name Change - VirtualArmor International Inc. (VAI)

ID: 503864
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- VirtualArmor International Inc., has announced a name change to VirtualArmour International Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name on November 1, 2016.

Please note the symbol, CUSIP and ISIN will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available

Effective Date: November 1, 2016

Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340



More information:
http://www.thecse.com



Keywords (optional):

canadian-securities-exchange-cse,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/31/2016 - 16:00
Language: English
News-ID 503864
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 10

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.186
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 9
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 186


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z