CSE: 2016-1014 - Name Change - VirtualArmor International Inc. (VAI)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- VirtualArmor International Inc., has announced a name change to VirtualArmour International Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name on November 1, 2016.

Please note the symbol, CUSIP and ISIN will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available

Effective Date: November 1, 2016

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340





More information:

http://www.thecse.com



