       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


BrightCurrent powers the clean energy revolution with NewVoiceMedia's inside sales platform

ID: 503866
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- a leading global provider of inside sales and contact center technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, today announced that BrightCurrent, the only retail sales agency dedicated exclusively to clean energy, has fully mobilized its team with ContactWorld for Sales. As a result of increased sales efficiency and improved pickup rates, BrightCurrent has expanded its team productivity to handle a 350 percent increase in lead volume.

NewVoiceMedia's platform, ContactWorld for Sales, has helped BrightCurrent maintain a lean staffing model while improving its team performance. As a result of ContactWorld, BrightCurrent was able to improve its sales numbers to the following:

40,000 outbound calls each year

Sales representatives' calls per hour up 75%

Prospect call pick-up rate rises from 60% to 90%

30 to 60 seconds saved per call

Conversion rate for calls to appointments up 5-8%

BrightCurrent has had such success with its newly implemented inside sales technology, that it has even started following up on web and phone leads for third-party companies. The clean energy company outsources its inside sales team to qualify and set appointments for a variety of sustainable vendors.

BrightCurrent's Customer Quality Manager Troy Searcy said, "We've been using NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld solution for a few months now and can't imagine going back; it's been easy to onboard our reps and the productivity benefits are significant."

"BrightCurrent has exemplified the inside sales model we intend to create for all of our customers," said Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia. "ContactWorld for Sales improves efficiency for inside sales teams and removes administrative burdens. As a result, companies can make more calls and close more deals in less time."

For further information, download the case study at

powers customer connections that transform businesses globally. The leading vendor's award-winning cloud customer contact platform revolutionizes the way organizations connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalized and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 600+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter .

Ben Noble


Tel: +1 919-721-3590
Email:



More information:
http://www.newvoicemedia.com/



Keywords (optional):

newvoicemedia,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/31/2016 - 16:13
Language: English
News-ID 503866
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: NewVoiceMedia
Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA


Number of hits: 59

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.188
Registriert Heute: 11
Registriert Gestern: 9
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 178


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z