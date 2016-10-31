Carbon Monoxide - an Invisible, Silent and Odourless Killer

ATCO responds to more than 3,000 reported carbon monoxide (CO) incidents each year. That's why, from November 1 to 7, ATCO, the Office of the Fire Commissioner and fire departments across Alberta are kicking off the annual .

"In an enclosed space, like a home or garage, carbon monoxide exposure can lead to serious illness or death," said Dean Reeve, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Gas Distribution, ATCO. "The safety of our customers is always our top priority, so we are reaching out to share some simple ways to avoid and respond to carbon monoxide in the home."

Carbon monoxide exposure can come as a result of improperly operating natural gas appliances, exhaust from vehicles idling in a garage, and poorly vented wood-burning fireplaces. outlines a number of steps to prevent carbon monoxide incidents, including installing and maintaining a CO detector.

"Though carbon monoxide can have fatal effects and is extremely dangerous, exposure to CO is 100 per cent preventable," said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services Chief Ken Block. "Keeping Edmontonians safe is Edmonton Fire Rescue Services' primary goal. We encourage residents to be diligent and ensure their CO detectors are installed and working properly on every level with a bedroom and that the batteries are replaced every fall."

Carbon monoxide detectors, which may be a joint CO detector and smoke alarm, have an expiry date and must be replaced every ten years. Albertans are encouraged to check the date listed on the detector itself and not the date of purchase or installation.

"By installing a carbon monoxide alarm and testing it regularly, we all take a simple but important step in keeping our homes and families safe," said Spence Sample, Acting Fire Commissioner, Alberta Municipal Affairs.

