Spectra by Comcast Spectacor Names Industry Veteran John Wentzell as President, Venue Management and Food Services & Hospitality

(firmenpresse) - PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Spectra by Comcast Spectacor, the expert in hosting and entertainment, today named industry veteran John Wentzell as President of its Venue Management and Food Services & Hospitality division, according to Dave Scott, the Comcast Spectacor President and CEO. Wentzell, a former Comcast Spectacor executive, will rejoin the company beginning Monday, November 7.

"John is an accomplished executive in the sports and entertainment industry, recognized for driving profitable growth, operational excellence, and financial performance," said Scott in making the announcement. "His strong entrepreneurial passion and keen insight into the needs of the customer will be invaluable in helping Spectra to continue anticipating and exceeding our customers' expectations."

Wentzell returns to Comcast Spectacor after nearly 20 years with Delaware North Companies, where he most recently served as President, Delaware North Sportservice and Delaware North - United Kingdom, where he was responsible for growth strategies, financial and capital planning, acquisitions, talent development, product and service innovation, large client relationship management and business development at both companies. During his time with Delaware North, he also spent six years as President, Delaware North, Boston, where he oversaw the TD Garden, the adjacent commercial development, and the business side of the Boston Bruins.

At Comcast Spectacor, Wentzell was Chief Operating Officer of the Philadelphia Phantoms, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers from 1996-2009. The Phantoms were sold in 2009 and relocated to Adirondack. The team remains the AHL affiliate of the Flyers and now plays its home games at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, a Spectra property. He also was a General Manager with regional responsibilities at Spectacor Management Group, when it was partially owned by a Comcast Spectacor affiliate.

"John's experience at Delaware North Companies makes him an invaluable asset as we further grow our Spectra business," added Scott. "He knows our industry and understands our customers, and will hit the ground running."

Spectra provides Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, or Ticketing & Fan Engagement to over 300 clients at more than 400 global properties.

As President of Spectra's Venue Management and Food Services & Hospitality division, Wentzell will focus on developing more and better ways to serve Spectra customers through new product development, improved operational performance and enhanced client satisfaction.

Wentzell will be responsible for all aspects of Spectra's Venue Management and Food Services & Hospitality division, including business development, finance, marketing, corporate partnerships, and operations. Spectra's four Division Senior Vice Presidents (DSVP) Mike Scanlon, Northeast Division; Doug Drewes, Southeast Division; Shura Garnett, Central Division; and Charlie Neary, West Division, will report to Wentzell.

"John has an excellent reputation in our industry and has instant credibility with our clients and employees. We are very excited to have him join our team," said Ken Young, Founder of Spectra Food Services and Hospitality. "We will benefit greatly from his experiences."

Spectra's bundled approach, where more than one of its divisions -- Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality or Ticketing & Fan Engagement -- is at work for the same client, is generating exceptional results. Seven facilities featuring Spectra's bundled strategy set best fiscal year records this past year.

This unique advantage is distinct to Spectra, as no other firm in the industry can provide a service bundle that is as comprehensive. Spectra clients enjoy a number of synergies, including reduced overhead, the ability to combine certain overhead positions, driving higher food and beverage profit margins, coordination in securing high-draw events, and cohesive corporate support and client communications, among other advantages.

Wentzell received a Master of Science, Sports Management, from the University of Massachusetts (Amherst) and Bachelor of Arts, Physical Education/Sports Management from Otterbein University.

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is the expert in hosting and entertainment, partnering with over 300 clients at 400 global properties to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's expertise is embodied within three divisions: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Ticketing & Fan Engagement. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., Comcast Spectacor's three core businesses are the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers, the Wells Fargo Center venue, and Spectra, the expert in hosting and entertainment through its Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Ticketing & Fan Engagement divisions. Visit us at for more information.

Image Available:

Ike Richman



Vice President, Public Relations

Comcast Spectacor

Tel: 215.389.9552





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3074205



PressRelease by

Spectra

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 16:53

Language: English

News-ID 503873

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Spectra

Stadt: PHILADELPHIA, PA





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease