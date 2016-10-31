Highlights from MPDV at IAS 2016

Industry 4.0 with Manufacturing Execution Systems

(PresseBox) - The Industrial Automation Show (IAS), a themed show under the China International Industry Fair (CIIF), takes place on November 1-5, 2016 in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). IAS has become the biggest industrial automation show in Asia in terms of scale and influence and is considered as the industry barometer of China's automation market.

At booth A051 in the ?Made in Germany? pavilion of IAS, visitors can meet MPDV's MES experts and learn how businesses can prepare their production for the future using a state-of-the-art Manufacturing Execution System (MES). MPDV presents current business trends and new MES solutions that help manufacturers to turn their factory into a Smart Factory. An indispensable tool along the way is an integrated MES such as HYDRA from MPDV. HYDRA manages machines, tools, material, energy and personnel. It visualizes data as flexible dashboards and production KPIs and allows for integrated quality management. This and many other features of HYDRA can be experienced live at the MPDV booth.

MES Seminar with MPDV Founder Prof. Kletti

On November 2, during IAS, the 15th MES Development & Application Thematic Meeting organized by CAA, CESA and SAA provides a unique forum for the intersection of science and advocacy on MES and Industry 4.0. As a keynote speaker, Prof. Dr.-Ing. Juergen Kletti, Founder and CEO of MPDV, will give a talk. His subject will be ?The Way to Industry 4.0 with MES?. The key message of Prof. Kletti is that for manufacturers, Industry 4.0 can only work with MES.

Frost & Sullivan Award for Best Practice

On November 2, directly after his MES seminar Prof. Kletti will receive the Frost & Sullivan "Best Practice Award 2016" for Customer Value Leadership - IIoT-based MES Platform for Discrete Manufacturing. "MPDV, through its HYDRA platform, has been able to guide customers toward higher production efficiencies and enhanced energy management," noted Frost & Sullivan Research Manager Muthuraman 'Ram' Ramasamy. "These, along with its ability to gather different types of data, analyse it in context of the situation and drive action continue to drive market adoption." MPDV already received a Frost & Sullivan ?Best Practice Award? in 2010 and 2011.



Chinese MES Expert Book

MPDV is a pioneer in spreading the MES concept and published a large number of MES books over the years. During IAS, the Chinese version of the bestseller ?HYDRA Manufacturing Execution System Guide Book ? A Perfect MES Solution? will be presented for the first time. MPDV will launch the new book during the MES Seminar, to allow visitors to get an exclusive preview of the book. Visitors can meet the author (Prof. Kletti) and the translator (Prof. Shen) and receive a signed copy of the book.

More information: http://mpdv.info/ias

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) support production companies to improve efficiencies in their production processes, increase productivity and thus to secure or enhance their ability to compete. A state-of-the-art MES puts companies in the position to record and evaluate data along the complete value-added chain in real-time. People in charge can therefore react instantly to unforeseen events in the daily production routine and put in suitable measures. The MES supports on all levels short-term and far-reaching decisions by providing a reliable data basis.

HYDRA, the modular structured MES by MPDV, features an extensive functional range and meets all requirements stated in the VDI guideline 5600. Individual HYDRA applications based on a central MES database can be combined without the use of interfaces. Thus, HYDRA guarantees a 360-degree view on all resources in production and can incorporate overlapping processes. Powerful tools for configuration and customization ensure that HYDRA can be modified in order to cater for company and industry specific requirements. HYDRA can be integrated into existing IT landscapes and is used as a link between production (shop floor) and the management level (e.g. ERP system). Production companies are particular reactive using an MES system like HYDRA and therefore remain competitive - especially looking at Industry 4.0.



MPDV Mikrolab GmbH (www.mpdv.com) headquartered in Mosbach/Germany is developing Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and is looking back on more than 35 years project experience in the production environment. MPDV's product portfolio comprises of MES products, services, and entire MES solutions for the MES environment. MPDV currently employs 325 people across ten sites in Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, China and USA. More than 930 customers from different industry sectors, ranging from metal processing to medical engineering, benefit from MPDV's MES solutions. These include medium-sized companies to global enterprises. MPDV is one of the most innovative medium-sized companies in Germany being part of the TOP 100 businesses.





Company information / Profile:

MPDV Mikrolab GmbH (www.mpdv.com) headquartered in Mosbach/Germany is developing Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and is looking back on more than 35 years project experience in the production environment. MPDV's product portfolio comprises of MES products, services, and entire MES solutions for the MES environment. MPDV currently employs 325 people across ten sites in Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, China and USA. More than 930 customers from different industry sectors, ranging from metal processing to medical engineering, benefit from MPDV's MES solutions. These include medium-sized companies to global enterprises. MPDV is one of the most innovative medium-sized companies in Germany being part of the TOP 100 businesses.





PressRelease by

MPDV Mikrolab GmbH

Date: 10/31/2016 - 17:12

Language: English

News-ID 503877

Character count: 5212

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MPDV Mikrolab GmbH

Stadt: Shanghai





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease