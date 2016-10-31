Benz Mining Corp. Announces Termination of Option Agreement

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Benz Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BZ) ("Benz" or the "Company"), announces the termination of the Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Zimtu Capital Corp. ("Zimtu") to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Lithium project ("Property") located in the province of Newfoundland & Labrador.
The decision was made following non-satisfactory results of the detail due diligence investigation of the property, and minimum requirements to meet standard closing conditions.
The Company is currently performing due diligence investigations on additional prospective mineral properties.
This news release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
Contacts:
Miloje Vicentijevic
President & CEO
Benz Mining Corp.
604.617.1239
Benz Mining Corp
