RTI and Mentor Graphics Present "Industrial IoT: Scaling Systems Reliably and Securely" Complimentary Webinar

Mentor Graphics Joins RTI in Sharing Best Practices for Enabling Fog Computing Assets Using the Data Distribution Service (DDS)

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- , the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity platform company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, "Industrial IoT: Scaling Systems Reliably and Securely," in partnership with , a leading provider of electronic design automation solutions.

As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to transform businesses and entire industries, key enabling technologies must evolve to address the ever-increasing requirements for these systems. Of particular note is the trend of "fog computing," an architectural design where key functions (typically executed in powerful cloud server infrastructure) are pushed towards the network edge with the goal of making intelligent decisions locally to avoid flooding Internet bandwidth with raw data. Fog computing is made possible by the extraordinary growth of computing power, connectivity and functional consolidation in traditional embedded devices. These fog computing assets can now scale to "systems-of-systems" with a layered databus architecture implementation using Data-Distribution Service (DDS). However, these architectures generate concerns about security, reliability and Quality of Service, among other things.

Bob Leigh, Director of Market Development at RTI, and Warren Kurisu, Director of Product Management in the Embedded Systems Division at Mentor Graphics, will discuss how Mentor Graphics and RTI bring together a solution that enables heterogeneous systems-of-systems, while addressing issues critical to strategic and business success.

"Industrial IoT: Scaling Systems Reliably and Securely," complimentary webinar

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

Mentor Graphics and RTI

For more information, and to register for this free event, please visit:

RTI provides the connectivity platform for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Our RTI Connext® messaging software forms the core nervous system for smart, distributed applications. RTI Connext DDS allows devices to intelligently share information and work together as one integrated system. RTI was named "The Most Influential Industrial Internet of Things Company" in 2014 by Appinions and published in Forbes.

Our customers span the breadth of the Internet of Things, including medical, energy, mining, air traffic control, trading, automotive, unmanned systems, industrial SCADA, naval systems, air and missile defense, ground stations, and science.

RTI is committed to open standards, open community source and open architecture. RTI provides the leading implementation of the Object Management Group (OMG) Data-Distribution Service (DDS) standard.

RTI is the world's largest embedded middleware provider, privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

RTI, Real-Time Innovations, RTI Data Distribution Service, Connext and 1RTI are of Real-Time Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective companies.

Cameron Smead



Karbo Communications for RTI

415-255-6506





Emily Carey

415-255-6514





More information:

http://www.rti.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 17:26

Language: English

News-ID 503879

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Real-Time Innovations (RTI)

Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease