Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

October 31, 2016 at 18:45 (CET +1)

Nokia announces that the offer period of its public buy-out offer for Alcatel-

Lucent securities has now closed



Espoo, Finland - The offer period in Nokia's public buy-out offer for Alcatel-

Lucent remaining shares (the "Shares"), bonds convertible into new or

exchangeable for existing Shares due on January 30, 2019 (the "2019 OCEANEs"),

and bonds convertible into new or exchangeable for existing Shares due on

January 30, 2020 (the "2020 OCEANEs", and together with the 2019 OCEANEs, the

"OCEANEs") (the "Public Buy-Out Offer") has now closed. Accordingly, holders of

Alcatel-Lucent Shares and OCEANEs may no longer tender their securities into the

Public Buy-Out Offer.



The results of the Public Buy-Out Offer will be published by the French stock

market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, "AMF"), on November 2, 2016,

which is also the date on which the squeeze-out of all Alcatel-Lucent Shares and

OCEANEs not tendered into the Public Buy-Out Offer will occur (the "Squeeze-

Out", and together with the Public Buy-Out Offer, the "Offer"), in accordance

with the AMF general regulation. In the Squeeze-Out, the Shares and OCEANEs not

tendered into the Public Buy-Out Offer will be transferred to Nokia for the same

consideration as the consideration of the Public Buy-Out Offer, i.e., EUR 3.50

per Alcatel-Lucent Share, EUR 4.51 per 2019 OCEANE and EUR 4.50 per 2020 OCEANE,

net of all costs.



The documentation relating to the Offer, which includes Nokia and Alcatel-

Lucent's joint offer document (note d'information conjointe) and Nokia's and

Alcatel-Lucent's respective "other information" documents, is available on the

AMF website (www.amf-france.org), on Nokia's website

(http://company.nokia.com/en/investors/financial-reports/filings-related-to-the-



alcatel-lucent-transaction), and on Alcatel-Lucent's website (www5.alcatel-

lucent.com).



Media Enquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900

Email: press.services(at)nokia.com



Investor Enquiries:

Nokia

Investor Relations

Tel. +358 4080 3 4080

Email: investor.relations(at)nokia.com





About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.

Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company

is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are

increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.



With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,

Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,

governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and

the Internet of Things. www.nokia.com



Microsite details

Further information on the transaction can be found at: www.newconnectivity.com



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR

FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE

RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This stock exchange release contains forward-looking statements that reflect

Nokia's current expectations and views of future events and developments. Some

of these forward-looking statements can be identified by terms and phrases such

as "expect", "will" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements

include statements relating to: the expected date of announcement of the results

by the AMF, the implementation date of the Squeeze-Out, and consideration

offered in the Squeeze-Out. These forward-looking statements are subject to a

number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which

could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These

forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and

expectations of future performance, taking into account the information

currently available to us. These statements are only predictions based upon our

current expectations and views of future events and developments. Risks and

uncertainties include: AMF's regulation of the Offer as well as other risk

factors listed from time to time in Nokia's and Alcatel-Lucent's filings with

(or documents furnished to) the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").



The forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the other

cautionary statements that are included elsewhere, including Nokia's and

Alcatel-Lucent's most recent annual reports on Form 20-F, reports furnished on

Form 6-K, the tender offer notification furnished on Form CB, and any other

documents that Nokia or Alcatel-Lucent have filed with (or furnished to) the

SEC. Any forward-looking statements made in this stock exchange release are

qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no

assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be

realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected

consequences to, or effects on, us or our business or operations. Except as

required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any

forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.



IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



This stock exchange release relates to Nokia's Public Buy-Out Offer followed by

a Squeeze-Out for all of the ordinary shares and OCEANE convertible bonds of

Alcatel-Lucent. This stock exchange release is for informational purposes only

and does not constitute an offer to purchase or exchange, or a solicitation of

an offer to sell or exchange, any ordinary shares or OCEANE convertible bonds of

Alcatel-Lucent, nor is it a substitute for Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent's joint

offer document (note d'information conjointe) filed by Nokia with, and which

received visa No. 16-438 from the AMF on September 20, 2016 (as amended and

supplemented from time to time, the "Offer Document"). The Public Buy-Out Offer

followed by a Squeeze-Out is being made only through the Offer Document.



INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND ALL

OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT NOKIA OR ALCATEL-LUCENT MAY FURNISHED OR FILED

WITH THE SEC OR AMF WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT

INFORMATION THAT INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING

ANY DECISION REGARDING THE PUBLIC BUY-OUT OFFER FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT.



The information contained in this stock exchange release must not be published,

released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where the

publication, release or distribution of such information is restricted by laws

or regulations. Therefore, persons in such jurisdictions into which these

materials are published, released or distributed must inform themselves about

and comply with such laws or regulations. Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent do not accept

any responsibility for any violation by any person of any such restrictions.



The Offer Document and other documents referred to above, if filed or furnished

by Nokia or Alcatel-Lucent with the SEC, will be available free of charge at the

SEC's website (www.sec.gov).



Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent's joint offer document (note d'information conjointe)

which received from the AMF the visa No. 16-438 date September 20, 2016 and

contains detailed information with regard to the Public Buy-Out Offer followed

by a Squeeze-Out, as well as Nokia's and Alcatel-Lucent's respective "other

information" documents relating in particular to their legal, financial and

accounting characteristics, are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-

france.org), Nokia (www.nokia.com) and Alcatel-Lucent (www.alcatel-lucent.com).









